Psalm 34:10

What does it mean when God is waiting on you?

You may think you are waiting for God to give you good things, but in reality He is waiting for you to seek Him and give yourself to Him with a whole heart. God is eager and willing to give His children every good thing, but it is up to you to qualify for the promise.

What is the meaning of waiting for God?

In the scriptures, the word waits means to hope, to anticipate, and to trust. To hope and trust in the Lord requires faith, patience, humility, meekness, and long-suffering, keeping the commandments, and enduring to the end. To wait upon the Lord means planting the seed of faith and nourishing it

I get annoyed sometimes at people. They say they’re just waiting on God. But they really aren’t. God’s been waiting on them to make a decision to do something.

So many times I’ve heard Christians say, “I’m just waiting on God to take care of this

problem.” When they pray, they pray the problem and sit and wait for God to do something. God has already done all He is going to do. He accomplished it all through Jesus, so He is waiting on us to act. God wants you to exercise dominion. He wants to work through you to bring all things in subjection to Him in the earth. Gave man dominion. Gen.1:26 -28.

And the God of peace shall put Satan under your feet. Romans 16:20

If you’re not careful, you’ll get the idea that God is going to do this Himself, and you’re just

going to sit back and watch. But He said He’s going to put Satan under your feet.

In others words, He’s going to do it through you. You’re not going to just sit back and

observe, but you are the agent God uses to bring it about. He’s going to cancel Satan

right, but it will be under your feet. Eph. 1:22-23

Jesus is the Head of the Church. He is the Head and we are the Body of Christ. The feet are in the Body; you never saw anyone who had their feet in their head, did you? No. Christ is the Head of the Church, but we’re the Body. And the eye cannot say unto the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you. Much more those members of the body, which seem to be feebler, are necessary. 1 Cor. 12:21-22

Every individual has a part to play in the Body of Christ. Sometimes you hear someone say,

Well, you know, I’m just a little nobody. I must be just the little toe in the Body of Christ.” Well, it serves a purpose. We need every part to make up the Body of Christ. In Galatians we find that it is God’s will to deliver us from evil. “Grace be to you find peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ, Who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father. Gal. 1:3-4

He has delivered us from the power of darkness. That doesn’t mean that darkness doesn’t exist. It’s still there, but it has no power over us. That is already settled as far as God is concerned.

In Romans 6:15, Paul gives us great insight into how to live out the reality of our deliverance, and come to this conclusion in verse 14: “For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.”

If sin has no dominion over us, then Satan has no dominion over us. That doesn’t mean you can’t give him dominion. You can certainly give the enemy dominion or power over you. But the thing is: God has delivered us from the power of darkness! And God wants us to put Satan under our feet.

In Second Corinthians 4:16-18, Paul gives us more good news:

For which because we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worked for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.

It’s not the affliction that works an eternal glory, but the looking at the unseen, or eternal forces, that changes that which is seen.

It’s good to know that there is no eternal evil! All evil is temporary, so take heart. Don’t give up. The good news is that you don’t have any eternal problems! They are all subject to change through the eternal forces of God’s Word. But, it is through the power and anointing of God that flows through you that God shall put Satan under your feet!

It’s like the Christian who said to the farmer, “God has really blessed your farm,” and the farmer said, “Yes, He did, but you ought to have seen it when God had it by Himself!” It’s not going to happen if you don’t’ get involved in it. You don’t have to do it in your own strength. Paul said, “Be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.” It didn’t say a thing about being strong in your own might; God wants His strength to flow through you. How? By trusting and acting on His Word.

That’s the basis for what David did. He trusted the covenant of God. Know your covenant. Know what it says. Know what it says about you. Know where you stand. Know that you have authority over the devil, demons, and evil spirits. Know the Greater One is in you! You have authority over the devil. You have the Name of Jesus! And that Name is above every name! Above principalities, powers, and the rulers of darkness. It’s above everything you can name!

But you must use that Name to put Satan under your feet. God’s not going to do it by Himself. You have to get involved. You have to act on the authority of your covenant with God and become a doer of the Word. Then God and you will defeat Satan.

