Home NewsCommunityEventsJuneteenth Celebrated at Facility
Events

Juneteenth Celebrated at Facility

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Members of McKinney United Methodist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, family, and the community came together on Thursday, June 19th to present an inspiring Juneteenth program to the residents of the Victorious Assisted Living facility in Santa Fe in honor of Vera Bell Gary.  The “Freedom Day” program was both informative and entertaining, and consisted of prayer, musical selections, praise dancing, poems, and special readings.  Uniquely-filled, commemorative Juneteenth gift bags were distributed to each resident.  A door prize was given to the winner of the Juneteenth scratch-off game.  Following the program, a delicious catered barbeque dinner and watermelon were served.  Vera Bell Gary, 99 years old, has been a resident of the facility since May.  Dexter Guice is the Owner/Administrator.

Contact information:

Ollie J. Davis

281.452.4282

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Fourth of July Parade

JOIN US AT THIS YEAR AT THE LONE STAR BASH!

Celebration of Monsignor Anderson’s 47th Anniversary of Ordination and Independence Day!

Space Center Houston Celebrates Sally Ride, America’s First Woman in Space 

Galveston County Museum Adds WWI Propaganda Poster in Honor of Juneteenth

Galveston Celebrates Juneteenth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close