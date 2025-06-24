Juneteenth Celebrated at Facility

Members of McKinney United Methodist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, family, and the community came together on Thursday, June 19th to present an inspiring Juneteenth program to the residents of the Victorious Assisted Living facility in Santa Fe in honor of Vera Bell Gary. The “Freedom Day” program was both informative and entertaining, and consisted of prayer, musical selections, praise dancing, poems, and special readings. Uniquely-filled, commemorative Juneteenth gift bags were distributed to each resident. A door prize was given to the winner of the Juneteenth scratch-off game. Following the program, a delicious catered barbeque dinner and watermelon were served. Vera Bell Gary, 99 years old, has been a resident of the facility since May. Dexter Guice is the Owner/Administrator.
Contact information:
Ollie J. Davis
281.452.4282