THE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULED THAT TENNESSEE’S LAW DOES NOT VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee’s law

banning the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries on minors does not violate the

Constitution. Six of the nine justices agreed that the

law does not run afoul of the 14th Amendment’s Equal

Protection Clause.

Texas passed its own law prohibiting gender modification on children in 2023 just a few months after

Tennessee. The ruling likely ensures that the Texas

law – and the 26 other state laws like it – will survive

any future legal challenges.

The Court rejected the plaintiff’s argument that certain drugs, like puberty blockers, are used on minors

for a legitimate medical purpose and that banning

them for so-called gender modification was sex discrimination. That didn’t fly with Chief Justice Roberts

who wrote the opinion for the Court.

“Notably absent from their framing is a key aspect

of any medical treatment: the underlying medical concern the treatment is intended to address,” he wrote.

In other words, the state isn’t denying the use of a

certain drug based on the sex of the patient but rather

prohibiting its use in relation to a specific diagnosis.

And with good reason.

The U.S. Health and Human

Services Department just released a report concluding,

“Despite increasing pressure to promote these drastic medical interventions for

our nation’s youth, the review

makes clear: the science and

evidence do not support their use, and the risks cannot be ignored.”

Unfortunately, Texas liberals are still defending this

abhorrent practice. As we commend this significant

victory, we must stay vigilant.

Brian Phillips

Chief Communications Officer