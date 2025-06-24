Home NewsOpinionTHE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULED THAT TENNESSEE’S LAW DOES NOT VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION
Opinion

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULED THAT TENNESSEE’S LAW DOES NOT VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee’s law
banning the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries on minors does not violate the
Constitution. Six of the nine justices agreed that the
law does not run afoul of the 14th Amendment’s Equal
Protection Clause.
Texas passed its own law prohibiting gender modification on children in 2023 just a few months after
Tennessee. The ruling likely ensures that the Texas
law – and the 26 other state laws like it – will survive
any future legal challenges.
The Court rejected the plaintiff’s argument that certain drugs, like puberty blockers, are used on minors
for a legitimate medical purpose and that banning
them for so-called gender modification was sex discrimination. That didn’t fly with Chief Justice Roberts
who wrote the opinion for the Court.
“Notably absent from their framing is a key aspect
of any medical treatment: the underlying medical concern the treatment is intended to address,” he wrote.
In other words, the state isn’t denying the use of a
certain drug based on the sex of the patient but rather
prohibiting its use in relation to a specific diagnosis.
And with good reason.
The U.S. Health and Human
Services Department just released a report concluding,
“Despite increasing pressure to promote these drastic medical interventions for
our nation’s youth, the review
makes clear: the science and
evidence do not support their use, and the risks cannot be ignored.”
Unfortunately, Texas liberals are still defending this
abhorrent practice. As we commend this significant
victory, we must stay vigilant.
Brian Phillips
Chief Communications Officer

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

A Win for Texas Students: New Graduation Requirements Will Help Them Become...

RIGHTING A TERRIBLE WORLD STAGE

Righting A Terrible World Stage                                                 

THE GODS MUST BE CRAZY!

WHAT’S BECOME OF GALVESTON SINCE THE HURRICANE OF 1900?

Borders, Immigration, and Deportations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close