Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. Announces Re-Election Bid

Texas’s First Female Land Commissioner Seeking 2nd Term, Committed to Defending the Texas We All Know and Love
AUSTIN, Texas Today, Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce her re-election bid for Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office (GLO).  Making history in 2022 as Texas’s first female Land Commissioner, Dr. Buckingham has spearheaded countless victories for Texans, standing up to the Biden Administration and advocating for Texans’ energy independence, property rights, and the freedoms promised in the U.S. Constitution. 
“The GLO is the tip of the spear when it comes to the battles that matter the most to Texans. I am proud to wake up and fight every single day for the Texas we all know and love,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. “Whether it’s claiming islands in the Rio Grande as Texas land and acquiring a ranch to build a border wall to ensure robust border security, protecting oil and gas operations to benefit our school children, safeguarding the Shrine of Texas Liberty, the Alamo, or blocking foreign ownership of state land, it is my honor to be entrusted by the people of Texas to speak up and advocate on their behalf. The saying, ‘as goes Texas, so goes the nation,’ rings true.

The GLO needs a proven conservative fighting for all the Texas liberty-loving patriots who value our founding principles and our line-in-the-sand history.
 Leading the GLO over the past three years, Commissioner Buckingham, a ninth-generation Texan, has made significant strides in securing the border, protecting oil and gas, generating billions for education and the economy, blocking foreign ownership of Texas land, supporting Texas Veterans, helping disaster victims, safeguarding the coast and preserving the Shrine of Texas Liberty, the Alamo.
 The Daily Mail has called Commissioner Buckingham, Trump’s Border Guardian Angel, Shale Magazine has said she is “Reshaping Texas’s Energy Future” and President Donald Trump has called her a “rocket ship … strong on borders, our second amendment, law enforcement, loves our military and our Vets.” Accomplishments at the GLO under Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D.: Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates First-Year Accomplishments and Looks Forward to Continuation of Service to Texans in 2024 Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates a Triumphant Year and Plans for Continued Success in 2025

