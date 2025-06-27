Astros Visit Worst Team in Baseball

The Astros finish with the Cubs on Sunday before beginning the month of July with a three-game set at the Rockies, who continue on pace for the worst single-season record in Major League Baseball history.
Sunday: The Astros host the Cubs at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.
Monday: No games scheduled for today.
Tuesday: The Astros head out west to visit the Rockies beginning at 7:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show.