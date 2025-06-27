La Marque High School Class of 2025 basketball standout Jasiya Johnson has signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Shoreline Community College in Shoreline, Washington. Jasiya had a phenomenal career with the Cougars, playing a key role in leading the team to an incredible 39–2 season and a trip to the UIL State Semifinals in 2025. His talent, leadership, and hard work left a lasting impact on Cougar basketball.
Jasiya Johnson has signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Shoreline Community College
