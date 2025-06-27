Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cinnamon and Lenny.
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cinnamon and Lenny.

Give a big hello to Cinnamon (A04773), is a 2 year old female Domestic Short Hair with a Brown Tabby and White Coat.  No plain brown for this kitty – her soft fur is spiced with shades of cinnamon and trimmed with white paws, chest and tummy.  Cinnamon’s big eyes give an alert and curious look to her pretty face.  Cinnamon is sweet, a little bit shy and likes a few minutes to get acquainted.  Then let the purring begin.  Come on in and ask to meet Cinnamon.

Meet Lenny (A040842) a 5 year old Rottweiler with a heart as big as his paws. He’s a sweet guy who enjoys hanging out in the play yard and soaking up the sun. Lenny walks well on a leash and loves getting out for a stroll. He’s got that classic Rottie charm—loyal, calm, and always ready for some affection. Whether it’s playtime or chill time, Lenny is just happy to be by your side. He’s looking for a forever home where he can finally settle in and be your loyal companion. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cinnamon and Lenny will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 1st – July 5th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

