Home NewsCommunityInspirationsArchbishop Vásquez Receives Pallium from Pope Leo XIV
Inspirations

Archbishop Vásquez Receives Pallium from Pope Leo XIV

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

On the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez and 53 newly appointed metropolitan archbishops from around the world received the pallium. The pallium is a liturgical vestment worn to symbolize their authority and unity with the pope. Pope Leo XIV blessed and imposed the palliums upon the new archbishops during the Solemn Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on June 29, 2025.

“The significance of receiving the pallium, to me, is important because it shows my communion and unity with the Holy Father as a sign of loyalty and fidelity to him as the successor of Peter.” Archbishop Vásquez said.

Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez of Galveston-Houston walks back to his seat after receiving the pallium from Pope Leo XIV during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican June 29, 2025, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. The pallium symbolizes the archbishop’s authority and unity with the pope. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The 3-inch-wide woolen band has 14-inch strips adorned with six black crosses that hang down the front and the back. These strips are tipped with black silk to represent dark hooves of the sheep that the archbishop symbolically carries over his shoulders. The word “pallium” is Latin for mantle or cloak. The archbishop wears the vestment when he celebrates Mass in his province.

“As a bishop, I also have the responsibility to serve the people of God, even to the point of suffering for them, for their good, because Christ suffered for us.” Archbishop Vásquez said. “My responsibility is to care for the flock, entrusted to my care.”

The newly appointed metropolitan archbishops represented more than two dozen countries, including: Australia, Haiti, France, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Philippines, Brazil, Kenya, Vietnam, Rwanda, India, Indonesia, Canada, Tanzania, Ghana, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Guam, Ecuador, Myanmar, South Africa, Spain, Italy and England.

The eight archbishops from the United States were: Robert Cardinal McElroy of Washington; Archbishop W. Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, Kansas; Archbishop Michael G. McGovern of Omaha, Nebraska; Archbishop Robert G. Casey of Cincinnati; Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez of Galveston-Houston; Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob of Milwaukee; Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston; and Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger of Detroit.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

WHAT’S PLANE TO EVERYONE ELSE OFTEN ELUDES ME.

It’s how we react to what happens

WILL YOU BELIEVE? 

God is waiting on you

Dropping the stones, searching within

The Power of Love Has Won the War 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close