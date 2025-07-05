Santa Fe’s Sandee June earns first No. 1 song with “Hurricane” 

SANTA FE, TEXAS – (June 30, 2025) – Rising Texas country artist and Santa Fe’s own Sandee June is celebrating her first No. 1 song on the Texas Country Music Charts with her soulful single “Hurricane.” After 19 weeks on the chart, “Hurricane” has officially claimed the top spot, marking a career-defining moment for the independent singer-songwriter.

Screenshot

To celebrate, June hosted a live music showcase and No. 1 party this past weekend at the San Luis Resort in Galveston. June performed “Hurricane” and several of her other Texas country hits, along with new music that’s coming out soon. Friends, family, fans, industry colleagues and radio personalities showed up to enjoy the live music and congratulate June.

“‘Hurricane’ is such a special song to me,” shared June. “It’s deeply personal because it honors my family’s history and the stories passed down through generations. To see so many people connect with it, and for it to go all the way to No. 1, is something I’m so grateful for. I truly feel like I am living a dream.”

Screenshot

More than just a cover of Levon Helm’s classic, June’s version of “Hurricane” reflects her family’s deep ties to New Orleans and Galveston. It’s a nod to the strength and stories of the women in her family who lived through historic hurricanes, from Galveston’s Hurricane Carla in 1961 to countless storms that shaped their lives.

This milestone continues a remarkable journey for June, who released her first single in 2020 and has since charted six songs across major Texas country music charts.

To learn more about Sandee June, her music, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.sandeejunemusic.com.

Screenshot

About Sandee June

Independent country artist Sandee June has a way of drawing you in with her rich, soothing tone and instantly connecting you with the lyrics of a song. She’s a singer, songwriter and lifelong Texan who grew up listening to her parents’ music – Michael Martin Murphey, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Cat Stevens, and Elton John. She admits she has classic rock in her soul, but when she sings, it always “comes out country.” Maybe that’s because time spent with her grandparents always included listening to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn – two of her all-time music heroes. There’s no doubt you can hear the influences of these two country music icons every time Sandee June steps up to a microphone.



She released her first single, “Somewhere Between Hell and a Honky Tonk,” in 2020. To date, she has released six songs, all of which have charted on all major Texas country music charts. Her current single, “Hurricane,” is her first No. 1 song in Texas.

Photos/Cutlines:

Photo Credit: None

Sandee June 1 – Sandee June celebrates with radio promoters, Greg Sax and Dave Smith, after “Hurricane” lands in the No. 1 spot on the Texas Regional Radio chart.

Sandee June 2–5– Country artist Sandee June celebrated earning her first No. 1 song with Texas radio personalities and fans at the San Luis Resort in Galveston this weekend.

Sandee June 6 – 7 – June and her band put on a live showcase at the San Luis Resort in Galveston as part of her No. 1 celebration.

Publicity & Interviews: Contact Amy Barnett/Barnett Branding & PR – amy@barnettbranding.com