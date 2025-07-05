WHAT’S PLANE TO EVERYONE ELSE OFTEN ELUDES ME.

Several years ago I shared about an awesome experience that God allowed me to be a part of in 2008. I received several comments how He has used this experience to touch many hearts. It is a privilege to serve the only true living God and I am honored to write about Him. Whether you are leaving for or returning from a vacation I hope this brings a smile to your face … To refresh your memory, the Lord had dropped it in my heart to attend a family Bible conference in Colorado. The seminar ended and then I had to find my way back home again.

My traveling companions from Texas, Mary and her husband Chuck, had extended their graciousness to include transportation from the hotel to the airport. Perhaps they had picked up on my claustrophobia and wanted to make sure that I actually made it to the airport. (And did not live out my remaining years as a maid at the hotel.) We neared the terminal and a familiar knot began to form in my stomach. But as it turned out I had just buckled the wrong seat belt again. After navigating miles of street signs and arrows we arrived at our destination. Many hugs and pictures later I went to the first check point set up outside the airport.

Now my husband, who flies often, assured me before I left home that my bag “should be allowed as a carry-on. You’ll be fine,” he added,”I just hope you don’t get stuck near some screaming kids all the way.” (Thanks Honey:)

With confidence and not a clue as to what I was doing I approached the counter. The airport employee quickly verified my information and asked, “any baggage to check?”

“No,” I stated flatly.

We both glanced down at my overstuffed, cumbersome luggage and nodding his head up and down he slowly replied, “Yeees.”

Hmmm, first obstacle and I’ve not even entered the door.

Quickly I supplied, “But my husband said this should be a carry-on. I mean he measured it and um’…. “

Before I could finish, all my possessions were marked with a huge white X, and whisked away on a conveyor belt. You know, I don’t think that man valued my spouses opinion at all. (I shall have to report this to my husband when I get home!)

Denver airport is huge and I had not flown in nineteen years. For a moment I wondered around trying to get my barrings when I suddenly remembered, I don’t have any barrings. I get lost everywhere I go. If there is a wrong door, I will find it. A button not to push, I’ll accidentally fall against it and so on. My hubby has often stated about me “no one else in the world thinks like you do.” Well, I reject that. Somebody HAS to think like me or there wouldn’t be a need for “wrong way” signs.

Back at the airport a slight panic attack tried to surface as people hustled all around me. Obviously they knew where they should be. With a deep breath I said a prayer, “Lord, I know You “would never leave me nor forsake me,” so I will “cast my cares upon You because You care for me.” Right then I was reminded of another scripture, it declares that, “children of God have the mind of Christ.” (Well, you know He NEVER gets lost.) With this in MY mind very soon I was standing in line at the security check and reflecting on how amazing God is. I mean, the Bible also states that “When He (Jesus) ascended on high, He led captivity captive, and gave gifts to men.”

Who knew that would include an internal GPS tracker!!! (Thank-you Holy Spirit.)

As I was putting my shoes back on I asked one of the security officers how to get to my next destination, terminal C.

“No problem Ma’am, just follow these escalators and they’ll lead you straight to the tram.

“Did he say tram?” Calm down Brenda. A nice train ride could be exciting. Get a little tour around the airport. No problem.

I followed the masses as the sinking feeling became realized that we would be herded like cattle into a small tiny box and catapulted at an alarming speed with no chance of escape. Oh, and this would all take place underground.

A true claustrophobic’s nightmare!!

As we waited to board I shook my head and refused to let that fear in. You know, satan always overplays his hand. And Jesus trumps it all! God simply reminded me that I am His adopted child and that “He that is in me is GREATER than he who is in the world.”

In the tram I found a small space to occupy and with a broad smile I actually enjoyed the short ride. I couldn’t help it, His joy and peace flowed through me and I wasn’t about to try and stop it.

Another flight of escalators and I was standing at a huge board, confounded yet again. (Now, you travel savvy people out there- quit laughing. It really was baffling to me.) I’m sure if I had time I could have figured it all out. I prayed once again for guidance and glanced to my right where a couple stood staring intently at the slue of information posted before us.

The woman looked back at me and smiled so I spoke up, “Uh, you wouldn’t be going to terminal C would you?”

“Yes we are. Come on, you can walk with us if you want.”

Again, I can only guess what some of you are thinking right now. “Why didn’t you just put a sign on your forehead that read, ‘victim here.'” And all I can tell you is that I am normally a very cautious person. But I felt God’s protection and He lead me the whole way.

As we waited at the gate for our prospective flights the couple informed me that they were flying back to their home in Philadelphia and inquired about me. Very briefly I explained to them about the seminar and how God had put it in my heart to attend. They seemed very interested and, well, that opened up a discussion about their own faith and they started asking questions about Jesus Christ. Right on cue the Holy Spirit gave me direction on how to answer them with Biblical knowledge and impressed upon me to give them some CD’s explaining the Word of God in more detail.

They were stunned. The woman just stared dumbfounded at me and blurted out, “Your just GIVING them to us?” “Sure,” I replied over my shoulder as I took my place in line to board the plane, “the true Gospel is free to all. It’s a gift. Just accept it.”

A short time later we were up, up and away. I was seated with two children beside me and two in front. But I didn’t mind because that’s how I came to Christ, as a child. Knowing nothing, lacking everything and completely helpless. That’s the only way God can do anything for us.

Looking back, this jaunt to Colorado parallels my own relationship with my Heavenly Father. I came into this world so lost but when I came to Christ- then I was found.

Now, if only I can find that luggage!

