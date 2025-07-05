Home News“Withholding CRRC Imports Tainted By Forced or Child Labor Is the Only Right Thing To Do”
News

“Withholding CRRC Imports Tainted By Forced or Child Labor Is the Only Right Thing To Do”

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Attributable to Erik Olson, Executive Director of the Rail Security Alliance


“The Trump Administration and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are to be commended for holding Chinese state-owned and controlled CRRC accountable to ethical and honest trade and manufacturing practices whenever they seek to operate in the United States. In 2020, RSA called on CBP for such an investigation into CRRC.

CRRC’s use of forced Uyghur and child labor for train shells and railcar components has been widely reported going back years. This is an obvious violation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which prohibits the import of products and materials that may have been manufactured by forced or slave labor.

We are grateful for CBP’s attention to CRRC train shells and components and the materials within the full supply chain, ‘requiring full traceability of certain raw materials—down to the level of ore extraction and smelting.’

CRRC’s use of mica extracted from African mines and its reliance on an ‘army‘ of children has been called “one of the worst forms of child labor” in the world, exploiting an estimated 86,000 children or more.

CRRC’s exploitation of Uyghur forced labor is also well-documented. A 2020 report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute shed light on the transfer of at least 80,000 Uyghurs from Xinjiang to work in other Chinese factories. The same report named CRRC as a manufacturer in the supply chain that uses Uyghur labor. In 2025, collaborative reporting by The New York Times and The Bureau of Investigative Journalism confirmed it.

Throughout it all, CRRC has continued to reap billions of dollars in passenger train contracts — unchecked — from Boston to Los Angeles. Again, we applaud the integrity of CBP to ensure importers into the U.S. abide by our laws. Given CRRC’s known track records, withholding CRRC imports tainted by forced or child labor is the only right thing to do.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Santa Fe’s Sandee June earns first No. 1 song with “Hurricane” 

Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Support New Mexico Wildfire, Flash Flood...

Vouchers could change homeschool landscape

Governor Abbott Announces First Texas Energy Fund Loan To 122 MW Natural...

All Texas Home School Coalition Priorities Signed by Governor Abbott

Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls special session

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close