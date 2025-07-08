 Are we working for God or with God?

Jeremiah 1:9

God is not looking for people to work for Him, but rather to be available for Him to work through them. God is ultimately sovereign and self-sufficient. God’s power and ability are not dependent on human effort, and that true service to God involves recognizing His provision and allowing Him to work in and through us. God is not looking for people to work for Him. He is looking for people to work with Him.

So many believers are out busting their rear ends to accomplish things for God. Although it’s admirable, it is not what God wants. For without Him, we can do nothing. Even your best effort on your own, when compared to what you could do with God, is considered nothing. Pointless, a waste of effort.

And we become so proud of our sacrifice and hustle and hard, grueling work for God. We might be proud, but He is not. If you are done with this nonsense, pray this, “Lord, take us over the threshold from working for you to working with you.” Focus on Availability, Not Ability:

God is more interested in our availability and willingness to be used by Him than our perceived abilities or talents. God can work through anyone, regardless of their background or experience, as long as they are open to His leading. What does the Bible say about people not wanting to work?

Paul tells them that people who are consistently being lazy and refuse to work should not be associated with. Scripture warns that laziness could lead to various issues such as poverty, hunger, bondage, and being a busy body (Prov. 12:9). No matter what your task is, you are ultimately working with God, not for God. Paul says in Colossians 3:23-24, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.” God’s not looking for ability; He’s looking for availability.’ Does this phrase speak to you personally?

“Whom the Lord calls, the Lord qualifies.” In other words, God isn’t looking for talent or innate abilities one might have, He’s looking for those ready and willing to serve. And for those who answer God’s call, we have the promise that God will magnify our abilities to meet the task He has placed before us. He will take your weaknesses and cause them to become strengths. One need only look to Jesus’ calling of the Twelve Apostles to see this principle in action.

Despite our fears, We must engaged in both activities willingly, trusting in God that He will make our weaknesses become strengths, that our “availability” is sufficient enough to overcome our lack of social “abilities.” God’s promise to qualify us for the task at hand.

