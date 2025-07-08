Governor Abbott To Hold Briefing, Press Conference On Texas’ Ongoing Response To Severe Flooding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and hold a press conference on Texas’ continued response to severe flooding impacting the state tomorrow, Tuesday, July 8 in Kerrville. Prior to the briefing and press conference, the Governor and Speaker Dustin Burrows will participate in an aerial tour to survey the damages caused by the floods followed by a visit to Camp Mystic.

The Governor will be joined at the briefing and press conference by Speaker Burrows, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and other state and local officials.

Due to capacity limits, the aerial tour and Camp Mystic visit will be pooled. Pool coverage details will be sent to this press list tomorrow, Tuesday, July 8.

Media wishing to attend the press conference will need to provide their employer-provided credentials and should please RSVP to AbbottPressOffice@gov.texas.gov . RSVPs should include full name, media outlet, and contact information.

The press conference will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/TxDEM .

WHO: Governor Abbott

Speaker Burrows

Chief Kidd

Colonel Martin

Major General Suelzer

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tuesday, July 8 at 5:00 PM

Media setup begins at 4:30 PM

WHERE: Hill Country Youth Event Center

3785 Highway 27

Kerrville, Texas 78028