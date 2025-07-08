Home NewsGeneralSTATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER DAWNBUCKINGHAM REGARDING CATASTROPHICFLOODING IN THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY
STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER DAWNBUCKINGHAM REGARDING CATASTROPHICFLOODING IN THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. released the following statement regarding the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country: “Today our state and nation mourns for those who are missing and those who did not survive the sudden and tragic flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country and surrounding areas. Our hearts are with everyone who is waiting to hear about loved ones and those who have lost family and friends.
“While thousands of first responders, medical professionals, and other highly trained professionals continue to perform life saving efforts, the GLO stands ready to help federal, state, and local leaders through the long-term recovery process. We continue to pray for those who are grieving and those putting their lives on the line for their fellow Texans.”
Those wishing to help should consider donating to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support local response, relief, and recovery efforts. Please visit: https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4201

