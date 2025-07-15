Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton is Warning Texans to be Aware of Scammers Amid the Catastrophic Flooding in Texas
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton is Warning Texans to be Aware of Scammers Amid the Catastrophic Flooding in Texas

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a consumer alert to protect Texans against bad actors looking to take advantage of the devastating flooding in Texas by perpetrating scams.

“There are no words for how wrong it is that morally bankrupt people are trying to take advantage of Texans by using this tragedy to scam them. Anyone engaging in these scams will face the full force of the law, and I will not rest until they are brought to justice,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to work to defend those impacted by this tragedy and also urge everyone to join me in praying for those affected by this terrible natural disaster.” 

Texans harmed by this devastating flooding should be wary of bad actors trying to take advantage of this tragedy and be wary of anyone seeking monetary funds from them. To that end, the Office of the Attorney General would like to caution everyone in any area affected by storms and flooding to be extremely careful with people offering to help you rebuild or reconstruct.

Scams involving contractors failing to perform work they were paid to do are not uncommon following such tragic disasters. Flood victims are reminded to be wary of contractors from out of the area, don’t rush into signing a contract, ask for references, and check with the Better Business Bureau to ensure they’re working with a trustworthy business. In addition, under state law, once the governor issues a disaster declaration, vendors are prohibited from charging exorbitant prices for necessities during and after the crisis.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in the following Texas Counties: Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.

For additional guidance to help spot disaster scams, visit the Attorney General’s website here

Texans in affected counties who believe they have been scammed or encountered price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 1-800-621-0508 or file an online complaint here.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Kerr County death toll tops 100, with 161 still missing

Celebrating Our Recent Social Security Fairness Act Milestone and What It May...

Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward For Individual Connected To ICE Facility Ambush

Death toll climbs in Hill Country flooding; legislators will investigate response to...

Governor Abbott To Hold Briefing, Press Conference On Texas’ Ongoing Response To...

Sen. Bettencourt Delivers “Eight Pack” of Property Tax Reform Package for Texas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close