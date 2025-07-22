LSU head football coach Brian Kelly had high praise for tight end Donovan Green during SEC Media Days. Green, who played at Dickinson, joins the Tigers after spending the previous three seasons at Texas A&M. He missed the 2023 season with a knee injury and spent the 2024 campaign recovering from it. Green showed his promise in 2022 when he caught 22 passes for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his freshman season with the Aggies.
Donovan Green during SEC Media Days
