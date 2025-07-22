Home NewsCommunityNatureA Cracking Question
Nature

A Cracking Question

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Caleb Clarkson

Come one, come all, and gather ‘round as we try to solve an age-old question… What came first? The chicken or the egg? 200 years ago, this question was easily and confidently answered: “All species that exist now have always existed, and before the first egg emerged, the first chicken had to sit down and lay it. Therefore, the chicken came before the egg!” 

It wasn’t until 1859 that perceptions of species origination began to change. That year, English naturalist Charles Darwin released his book, “On the Origin of Species.” In it, Darwin theorizes that new species come from the gradual change of species over time, which is a product of the mechanisms and influence the natural environment has on populations of species. If we asked Darwin about the first chicken, he might tell us, “All species that exist now have evolved and changed from a common shared ancestor; therefore, the first chicken came from an almost-chicken parent.” While his theory of evolution was revolutionary and changed the way we study biology forever, it also muddles the clear-cut, easy answer we had originally. 

Using genome sequencing, scientists have discovered that the chicken we know today was most likely a domesticated variant of wild junglefowl from South-East Asia. While junglefowl species, such as the red junglefowl, have been evolving for millions of years, the junglefowl’s domestication was only about 8,000 years ago. 

Due to the fragility of bird bones, it can be challenging to unearth evidence of exactly when and how the chicken was domesticated. Sometimes, in situations like these, the only clues researchers have about avian domestication are written accounts coming hundreds of years later. Did the people who first domesticated the chicken catch a junglefowl and call it a day? Did they find an abandoned nest of junglefowl eggs ready to hatch, and bring them home? In terms of domestication, we may never know which came first.

However, if we disregard domestication and compare the arrival of the first chicken-looking bird, the Red Junglefowl, to the first egg, the answer is much easier to find. As Darwin hinted earlier, the Junglefowl separated as a new species from a common ancestor roughly 5 million years ago. This common ancestor would be very chicken-like… but not yet a chicken. As time continued (and after many, MANY chicken generations), gradual changes caused by natural selection would slowly shape and form this common ancestor into a distinctly new species, the Red Junglefowl we know as our first “chicken”. 

Through the lens of evolution, even though we don’t know exactly when this new species emerged, we can reasonably guess that the first “chicken” hatched from an egg laid by a very close-to-a-chicken, but not-quite-a-chicken parent. Eggs with hard shells are ancient, emerging roughly 300 million years ago, long before the Red Junglefowl ever split from its common ancestor. The first critters to lay hard-shelled eggs were the common ancestors of not only birds, but reptiles and mammals too! Our question has been answered; the egg came first… But… what makes an egg a chicken egg? Is it an egg laid by a chicken, or an egg that hatches one? That we may never decide on.

Photo: A Red Junglefowl

Attribution: Charles J. Sharp, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas City firefighters rescue injured sea turtle

Purple Martins

Going on a Snipe Hunt

Put A Ring On It

 Finding Food, the Shorebird Way

Squirrels of Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close