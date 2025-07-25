Galveston County Star Athletes Reunion

Home NewsSportsGalveston County Star Athletes Reunion
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston County All-Sports Reunion was a memorable gathering that brought together legendary athletes, cultural icons, and the Galveston community for a night of celebrating sports history, unity, and local pride at the Marquee in Mainland City Centre.

Headlining the event was Kansas Chiefs Hall of Famer, Kimble Anders, along with Ben Cavil/Baltimore Ravens and President of the NFL Players Association/Houston. Mike Holmes/San Francisco Forty Niners and President of the Galveston Professional Athletes was also in attendance. 

Mike Holmes and Kimble graduated from Ball High School and Ben Cavil graduated from LaMarque High School.

A highlight of the evening was a powerful tribute  by Sam Collins of Galveston’s own heavyweight boxing legend, Jack Johnson, honoring his groundbreaking legacy in the world of sports. The program also featured June Collins-Pulliam, who shared a poignant historical reflection on her family’s deep Juneteenth ties and their enduring connection to Galveston.

David O’Neal presented a compelling story linking the proud athletic legacy of Central High School’s merger with Ball High School in 1968 that contributed to the success that Ball High enjoys today which fosters a sense of continuity and community heritage.

The audience got to participate in the Q&A segment of the show, asking meaningful questions that were received with gridiron gab and doses of humor.

The celebration included video guest appearances by native Galvestonian and Soul Train dance legend, Sharon Hill-Wood, and her legendary husband, “Lakeside” band member and lead singer, Mark Wood!  Surprise door prize giveaways featuring a Texas size, Texas-themed hand-made gift basket was provided by Texas Coastal CraftsVibrant musical entertainment was performed by R&B powerhouse and America’s Got Talent contestant, R.L. Bell.

Guests enjoyed delicious cuisine catered by Koops BBQ Kitchen of Galveston, the event’s Presenting Sponsor, along with JMK5 Holdings, LLC. Adult beverages were provided by Del Papa Distributing. 

Adding to the evening’s festive atmosphere were a variety of vendors, showcasing everything from jewelry and sports recreation and literature, to corporate and community awareness booths

Founder and Producer Larry York announced that he is currently in discussions with Boudreaux’s Cajun Kitchen (Houston West Loop), the event’s Title Sponsor, to launch the inaugural Greater Houston-Galveston Metropolitan All-Sports Reunion in 2026. 

York was the first Black athlete to receive a tennis scholarship at a state university which was from  Sam Houston State University. He is a graduate of Ball High School. 

This unforgettable evening was not just a tribute to athletic achievement, but also a vibrant celebration of history, community, and cultural legacy that will continue to inspire for generations. York presented $1,000 each to Kimble Anders’ RBGB Foundation and Galveston Professional Athletes.  The organizations promote youth development and provide scholarships to Ball High School student-athletes. 

For more information regarding event sponsorship, volunteerism, and the

upcoming 2026 Greater Houston-Galveston Metropolitan All-Sports & Celebrity, email: info@athletesinactingawards.com

