Sending Kids Post Cards Into Space and Honoring Women In Space at the Texas City Museum

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Now through Aug. 9, guests at the Texas City Museum can not only enjoy a special

exhibit about women who have helped shape space exploration, but they can also create and send a postcard that will be flown into space.

A special temporary exhibit at the Texas City Museum tells the stories of women who reached forthe stars…and got there! Among those who are highlighted for their work in the space program is Texas City’s own Bernestine Dickey, who had an integral role in mission flight launches and made NASA history as an Aeronautical Engineer and the first African American Launch Package Manager.

Along with exploring and enjoying the exhibit, kids who visit the museum in the next few weeks will also have the opportunity to make a postcard that will be sent into space!

After young artists create a postcard with the materials provided, the museum will ship it to Club

for a Change in west Texas, where it will be flown into space on a Blue Origin rocket. Later, the

postcard will be sent back to each child with a stamp showing its journey.

The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street in Texas City and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum spans more than 30,000 square feet and is filled with local and Texas history, as well as a children’s area and an extensive model train display.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students. Children (ages 6 and under) enjoy

free admission. The Texas City Museum also offers annual memberships for as low as $25, which include entry to all exhibits year-round, as well as a 10% discount on gift shop purchases.

The museum will host a special free admission day on Wednesday, July 30. As a special bonus, the last two hours of the free admission day will include a focus on adaptive recreation for guests with disabilities and will include snacks, crafts and a raffle for a free museum membership.

For more information, please visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.