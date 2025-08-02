Third Annual Back-to-School Event Being Held at College of the Mainland

(TEXAS CITY, Texas) — The third annual Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Family Service Center – The Center for Mental Health & Wellbeing in partnership with Communities In Schools Galveston County, will take place Friday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the College of the Mainland (COM) Conference Center.

This community-focused event helps local families prepare for the new school year by offering backpacks, school supplies and access to local wellness and support services. The event will also feature activities, refreshments and raffle prizes—all while supplies last.

Traffic for the event will be directed to Parking Lot C for easy access to the COM Conference Center, which is accessible from Amburn Road (see map).

As the host site, College of the Mainland continues to support initiatives that uplift the region through education, access and community partnerships.

“College of the Mainland is proud to open our doors to programs that uplift and empower the community we serve,” said Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer, COM President. “Events like this represent more than a giveaway—they show what’s possible when we come together to support students and families across Galveston County.”

The event is part of ongoing efforts by regional organizations to ensure every child in Galveston County starts the school year equipped and encouraged.

For more information about the Family Service Center – The Center for Mental Health & Wellbeing, visit https://fsc-galveston.org.