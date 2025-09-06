Galveston College Continuing Education to host Open House on Sept. 18

Who: Galveston College
What: GC Continuing Education Open House
When: Thursday, Sept. 18, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Galveston College Main Campus, Seibel Wing
4015 Avenue Q, Galveston, Texas 77550
Why: The Galveston College Continuing Education Department will host an open house
on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from 3-6 p.m., in the Seibel Wing, located at the
college’s main campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The GC Continuing Education Open House will include guest speakers, instructor
highlights and student testimonials. In addition, information booths to learn about
the college’s CE programs will be available in Allied Health, TCOLE, Craft/Trades,
and leisure classes in Art, Cooking, Fitness, Personal and Professional
Development, and more.
Refreshments will be served at the open house.
For more information, call 409-944-1344 or email ce@gc.edu.