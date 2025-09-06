Home EducationCOM Selected for Aspen Institute’s Presidents & Trustees Initiative
Education

COM Selected for Aspen Institute’s Presidents & Trustees Initiative

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) President Dr. Helen Brewer and the COM Board of Trustees have been selected to participate in the inaugural Aspen Institute Presidents & Trustees Collaborative, a national initiative designed to strengthen alignment between college presidents and boards in support of lasting reforms that improve community college student outcomes.

The multi-year initiative brings together 10 community colleges, including COM, along with two statewide partners: the Texas Success Center and the Michigan Community College Association. The collaborative works to advance governance practices that prioritize student success and sustain meaningful institutional change.

Participants will take part in both in-person and virtual sessions focused on aligning board governance with student success priorities. These sessions are guided by Aspen’s trustee framework and lessons learned from Aspen Prize-winning institutions.

“Our participation in this collaborative reflects our ongoing commitment to student success,” said Dr. Helen Brewer, COM President. “This initiative connects College of the Mainland to a national network of leaders who are focused on advancing student success in meaningful ways.”

Board Chair Melissa Skipworth added, “By engaging in this initiative, our Board gains new insights into effective governance that will help us better serve both our students and our community.”

The Aspen Presidents & Trustees Collaborative is supported by Ascendium and is part of Aspen’s broader efforts to improve community college outcomes nationwide.

XXX

Photo: The College of the Mainland Doyle Family Administration Building

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston College Continuing Education to host Open House on Sept. 18

College of the Mainland – September Community Events

NATIONAL DATA REVEAL THAT 40% OF EIGHTHGRADERS SCORED BELOW BASIC PROFICIENCY IN...

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY SEPTEMBER 2025 EVENTS

Homecoming remainder for Texas City and La Marque football fans. The Stinagrees...

Rotary Club of Galveston Island awards Ball High grad $1,500 scholarship

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper