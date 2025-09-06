COM Selected for Aspen Institute’s Presidents & Trustees Initiative

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) President Dr. Helen Brewer and the COM Board of Trustees have been selected to participate in the inaugural Aspen Institute Presidents & Trustees Collaborative, a national initiative designed to strengthen alignment between college presidents and boards in support of lasting reforms that improve community college student outcomes.

The multi-year initiative brings together 10 community colleges, including COM, along with two statewide partners: the Texas Success Center and the Michigan Community College Association. The collaborative works to advance governance practices that prioritize student success and sustain meaningful institutional change.

Participants will take part in both in-person and virtual sessions focused on aligning board governance with student success priorities. These sessions are guided by Aspen’s trustee framework and lessons learned from Aspen Prize-winning institutions.

“Our participation in this collaborative reflects our ongoing commitment to student success,” said Dr. Helen Brewer, COM President. “This initiative connects College of the Mainland to a national network of leaders who are focused on advancing student success in meaningful ways.”

Board Chair Melissa Skipworth added, “By engaging in this initiative, our Board gains new insights into effective governance that will help us better serve both our students and our community.”

The Aspen Presidents & Trustees Collaborative is supported by Ascendium and is part of Aspen’s broader efforts to improve community college outcomes nationwide.

Photo: The College of the Mainland Doyle Family Administration Building