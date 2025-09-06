Honoring Texas Naval History

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Once upon a time, there was a navy that protected the shores of Texas. At its very beginning, it was called the Texian Navy.

There were four original Texian Navy ships, all schooners no longer than 80 feet. Aboard these four ships, gallant men of the sea served to keep away the robber barons who sought to steal the supplies coming into Texas via the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Prior to the Texian Navy being established in 1835, the supplies and shores were protected by privateers.

According to Scott Powell, who was commissioned by the governor as an admiral in the Texas Navy Association, the Texian Navy was an asset in Texas’s war of independence with Mexico.

“The Mexican government was doing all it could to shut down the water trade route,” Powell said. “We were protecting the supply lines.”

Not only did the historic navy protect supply lines, but also it forced Santa Anna and his army to fight on land, as the Texian Navy kept the Mexican military from entering Texas via the Gulf of Mexico.

Upon becoming part of the defenses of the Republic of Texas, the young navy was renamed the Texas Navy and continued to serve and protect the supplies and shores of the newly formed republic until 1846.

When Texas joined the United States, all assets of the Texas Navy became the property of the United States.

“We were the only state to come into statehood with a standing navy, so everything that was part of the republic—including all land and warehouses of the Texas Navy—became part of the US Navy,” Powell said.

Members of the Texas Navy Association are eager to share the stories of the historic Texian Navy and Texas Navy. They can recount very well the legacy of the small, short-lived but very effective mariners and vessels that once guarded the land we call home along the shores of Texas, as well as protecting all of Texas.

However, as men and women of the sea know, there is more than just storytelling to be done. Celebrating with a boat parade is a naval way to honor the history of the navy that guided Texas into being a republic and then a state.

Consequently, the Texas Navy Association is inviting all to come and participate in the celebration of Texian Navy Day! There will be formal ceremonies Sept. 19 at the monument on 27th and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. These will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20. celebrations continue with a commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. on Pier 21 in Galveston. You will find the participants gathered near the monument that honors the Texas Navy. There will be a military flyover.

A boat parade starting from right about where The Selma is moored and moving into The Galveston Channel will take place on Saturday, the same day and will start at 11:30 a.m.

A tugboat will offer a ceremonial salute to the historic navy by spraying water from its powerful firefighting cannons as part of the parade of boats. On an average day, the firefighting cannons would be used to cool a ship’s deck and prevent overheating, and in an extreme situation, they would also be used to put out fires.

Should you happen to be a boat owner wishing to join the parade, you can register to do so at texasnavy.org.

In the area of Galveston’s Pier 21, the association will have numerous exhibits that will tell the story of the Texas Navy, including boat displays and interactive exhibits. The association also is promising some exciting technology and career exhibits to entice young would-be seafarers into careers along the ocean waters and on the shores of coastal villages, towns, and cities.

The day honoring Texas naval history will continue with a barbecue meal provided by none other than Lighthouse Charities, a nonprofit organization of good-natured, sea-loving people helping other people. The barbecue tent will open when the sun passes over toward the West during the period know as afternoon.

There is a cost of $30 for your barbecue meal, but even if you don’t want to eat, you can participate in the celebratory activities free of charge.

There is a rumor that the Texas Navy Association has its very own rum recipe, and it just might be available at the celebration. Aside from the possibility of a unique Texas brand of rum being offered, there will be other beverages, including water, available for purchase.

What’s a seafarer party without music? No need to fret — there is indeed a generous lineup of music planned for the afternoon. The entertainment will start at 2 p.m. with Kevin Anthony-G Town. The Line Up takes over at 4 p.m. and Gentle Lamb begins at 6 p.m.

The party on Sept. 20 is sure to be a seafaring good time. If you need more information about Texian Navy Day or would like to purchase barbecue tickets in advance, you can find all you seek at texasnavy.org.