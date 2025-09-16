A simple roast ham affords hosts more time to mingle with guests

Hosting for the holidays is a time-consuming responsibility. Hosts welcome all that comes with inviting loved ones over for the holidays, but many might admit cooking for a crowd is a chore that takes up most of their time.

The time-consuming nature of holiday cooking leaves many hosts looking for less complicated meals that would afford them more time to spend with loved ones. The following recipe for “Roast Ham” from Lines+Angles is a straightforward dish that will let hosts spend more time with guests and still ensure everyone enjoys a delicious homecooked meal this holiday season.

Roast Ham

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 apples, cored and quartered

1 8-pound cooked ham, trimmed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Warm the honey with the mustard in a heavy-based saucepan, stirring until smooth and starting to bubble at the edges of the pan. Set off the heat.

3. Arrange the apple quarters in a large roasting pan and place the ham on top. Score a diamond pattern on the outside fat; brush with some of the honey-mustard glaze, seasoning with salt and pepper at the same time.

4. Bake the ham until the thickest part of the ham registers at least 160 F, about 1 hour 20 minutes; brush with more of the glaze from time to time.

5. Once the ham has reached 160 F, increase the oven temperature to 450 F and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes until the top is golden brown and starting to caramelize.

6. Remove from the oven and let cool before slicing and serving. Can also be chilled and served cold. HL25A075