Bay Area Turning Point to Host First-Ever E-Race Domestic Violence Scavenger Hunt Presented by MOTU

Webster, TX — September 27, 2025 — Bay Area Turning Point (BATP) is inviting the community to team up for a day of fun, adventure, and purpose at the inaugural E-Race Domestic Violence Scavenger Hunt, presented by MOTU. The event kicks off at Chicken N Pickle in Webster with check-in beginning at 11:30 AM, the hunt at 12:00 PM, and an after-party at 3:00 PM.

Unlike a traditional gala, this unique fundraising event will send teams racing across the Bay Area Houston region to complete creative challenges, visit sponsor stops, and earn points—all while raising critical funds to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This is more than just a scavenger hunt—it’s a way to rally the community around survivors while having a blast with friends, family, or coworkers,” said Kat Clemons, Development Director at BATP. “Every stop along the way is powered by local businesses and partners who share our vision of a safer, stronger community. We are proud to highlight them and their contributions to our community.”

Event Highlights:

Community Adventure: Teams will complete challenges at partner businesses and landmarks.

Teams will complete challenges at partner businesses and landmarks. Fundraising with Impact: Prizes will be awarded for both the most funds raised and the most points earned during the hunt.

Prizes will be awarded for both the and the during the hunt. After-Party Celebration: Food, music from PRP Entertainment, dancing, silent auction, and the chance to connect with other teams at Chicken N Pickle.

Why It Matters

Domestic violence affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in their lifetimes. In 2024, thanks to community support, Bay Area Turning Point provided: 22,306 shelter days and 133,836 meals/snacks for survivors in need, crisis intervention and advocacy for over 10,000 individuals through our 24/7 hotline and direct services, and critical housing placement, counseling, and childcare support for families escaping abuse.

How to Get Involved

Register a Team: Gather friends, family, or coworkers and compete for prizes.

Gather friends, family, or coworkers and compete for prizes. After-Party Only Tickets: Not ready to race? Join the celebration at 3:00 PM.

Not ready to race? Join the celebration at 3:00 PM. Sponsor or Donate: Businesses can sponsor stops, donate silent auction items, or contribute directly.

To register or learn more, visit https://www.bayareaturningpoint.org/annual-event/.