Mississippi State and Dickinson alum Canon Boone has been playing at an All-American level, as he has yet to allow a quarterback pressure this season. The undefeated Bulldogs hosted Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Dickinson alum Canon Boone has been playing at an All-American level
