Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: FAIR. 85 degrees. Get ready for a good week of beautiful fishing weather! There is a week of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s in the forecast. Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. Mostly calm winds, and two tide days changing back to four tide days on Friday means the fish are active multiple hours morning, noon and nights! Water temperatures are hanging in the 80s. Anglers are catching plenty of redfish, trout, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. A few flounder were caught near Fort Travis. The bigger stingrays and sharks are in full swing with plenty of bait along the shoreline. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Saltwater fishing in the Trinity Bay area has been productive, with calm mornings, light winds, and good to great weather clarity across most spots. The outgoing tide has been more favorable, with redfish action heating up along rock lines in 4-6 feet of water and moving onto shallow oyster flats and grass during high tide, where shallow-diving crankbaits and popping corks with short leaders are effective. Speckled trout are also biting well on the outgoing tide in 6-10 feet around shell, sandbars, and short rigs, hitting WackAttack wacky shrimp on jig heads or live shrimp under popping corks. Black drum are mixed in with the reds and taking live shrimp, while sheepshead have been less common but still showing up on crankbaits and popping corks. Flounder in the 18-20 inch range are being caught near rock points with live shrimp worked close to the bottom. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. The water clarity is average for East Galveston Bay. Once again we focused efforts on redfish in the shallows, and they did not disappoint with great catches in the morning and evening. Active bait in the area is important, so if you do not see bait or signs of life, do not spend a whole lot of time in the area. Use imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger the most bites, as well as weightless soft plastics, and flukes. We have been having our best luck in and around grass lines in 12-24 inches of water. Areas with indentations, drains, and points have been the most productive. Keeper trout can be caught over shell in 3-4 feet of water on soft plastics with 1/8 ounce heads, as well as mid bay reefs, but having to weed through a number of smaller fish as well. The crowds are starting to thin out, so now is the time to schedule your fall fishing trip and get out to enjoy all the upper Texas Coast has to offer. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. While there is a noticeable drop in the morning air temperature, daytime temperatures are still hot so fish continue to be deep. Target the gas wells and off structure near the ship channel. Speckled trout catches are fair, with lots of undersized fish mixed in with some keepers. Even the black drum are following suit, with numerous undersized fish in some locations. Best action is on live shrimp fished under popping corks. Some birds have been working over schools of speckled trout, mixed with sand trout, ladyfish, and even bluefish. Redfish catches are still sporadic, with plenty of redfish are showing up along the spoil islands. We need a cold front to drop the tide level and jump start a fall pattern. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 90 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. Freshwater fishing has been solid across the East Fork, Luces Bayou, West Fork, and main lake areas, with a thermocline holding at 6-10 feet. Water clarity is fair, with 1.5 feet of visibility in the East Fork, about 1 foot in Luces Bayou, and up to 3.5 feet on the south end of the lake. Morning temperatures are around 86 degrees, rising to 90 degrees by midday, and the lake is beginning to shift into a fall pattern. Largemouth bass are holding near cypress trees along drop-offs, hitting grubs and Texas-rigged worms early, then moving under docks later in the day where crankbaits and spinnerbaits in the 4-6 foot zone work best. White bass are strong on the south end humps along the channel, with number 12 pet spoons trolled at 3 miles per hour in 12-14 feet producing well. Catfish are steady around the 1960 and railroad bridges using fresh shad on jug lines with 6-12 foot leaders. Crappie are biting in the East Fork, Luces Bayou, and West Fork near deeper structure, with white and blue jigs or minnows on gold hooks working well. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. Get ready for a good week of beautiful fishing weather! There is a week of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s in the forecast. Check the daily forecast or call your favorite bait shop for updates. Mostly calm winds, and two tide days changing back to four tide days on Friday means the fish are active multiple hours morning, noon and nights! Anglers are catching speckled trout, redfish, and black drum every day with some sand trout, gafftop, flounder, and croakers. Mangrove snapper have been sporadic but are still around. Wade fishing along the levee and Mosquito Island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.