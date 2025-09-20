Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Venus and Reese.
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Venus and Reese.

Give a big hello to Venus (A041278), a female eleven-week-old Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. Venus is sweet, energetic, playful and curious like a good kitten should be.  She is cuteness defined with her baby face and antics.  Will she grow into those big eyes? Venus likes to romp with her littermates and toys while waiting for visitors.  Flirt and pose for the camera? Of course. Venus looks right, looks left, looks up and down and puts her best foot forward hoping there will be some new toys to check out.  Venture on in and meet this little darling – Venus is looking for a family and forever home – maybe with you.  

Meet Reese (A039515) a 1 ½ year old Pit Bull mix with a big heart and plenty of energy. She’s dog friendly and always ready to make new friends. Reese loves a good play session and can keep up with the fun all day long. She’s hoping to find her forever home where she can share her playful spirit and sweet nature. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who loves to play, Reese is your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Venus and Reese will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 23rd – Sept 26th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

