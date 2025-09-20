MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY OCTOBER 2025 EVENTS

Children’s Events:

Mothers and Babies

Thursdays, October 2, 9, and 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This is a 6-Week Parenting class for expecting or new parents (ages 0 – 3) facilitated by the Depelchin Children’s

Center. To register, go to https://bit.ly/4d9khMJ?r=qr or contact Sharon Parker at sparker@depelchin.org.

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, October 7, 14 and 28 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with

others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, October 8, 15, and 29 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special

activity.

Preschool Play

For ages 1 – 5

Tuesday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers! Come and play! We will set out our toys in our meeting room for an hour of fun!

Fall Photoshoot at the Library

Monday, October 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Come have cute photos of your littles dressed in their autumn best for our Fall Photo

Shoot! Autumn props will be provided, as well as a themed backdrop. There will be space for about 2 to 3 people

in the photo; please note this is not designed to be a family portrait. To register, visit the Information Desk or call

(409) 643-5977 to secure your timeslot.

Thinking Money for Kids: Making Moolah

For ages 5 – 12

Wednesday, October 22 at 2 p.m.

Do you think you have what it takes to manage a farm and make strategic financial decisions? Play a fun game

and find out! Suggested for ages 8 to 11 years old.

Halloween Craft & Movie

For ages 5 – 12

Thursday, October 23 at 2 p.m.

Stop by the library to watch a fun, Halloween-themed film while using your creativity to complete a craft!

Teen Events:

Teen Volunteer Orientation

For ages 13 – 18

Thursday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Teens in need of community service hours and volunteer hours during the school year for honor society,

resumes, college & resume applications are invited to this mandatory orientation to be a teen volunteer. PLEASE

NOTE: We do not provide court-ordered community service. Email mrocio@texascitytx.gov for more info.

Teen Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and

soda.

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games (Exploding Kittens, UNO Flip, and more!) or enjoy our digital JackBox

Games collection. Be sure to bring your smart device!

Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your art, writing, or other craft? Stop by the library and chat with other

creatives as you work on your project! Quick crafts will be provided for those wanting to join in.

Teen Halloween Movie Event: Cards of Fate

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, October 24 at 2 p.m.

When a group of college students recklessly use an ominous deck of cards to tell their fortunes, they unleash the

evils trapped within. Rated PG-13; snacks will be provided.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, October 31 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon master! More details about the

mission/questline will follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.

Adult Events:

Growing & Nourishing: Health Communities Garden Course

Mondays, October 6 and 13 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Sharon Mitchiner, the Nutrition Education Associate at Texas A&M AgriLife, at

the library for the start of a 6-week gardening course! Learn how to build, maintain, and plant a container

garden. To register, visit the Info Desk at the library or call (409) 643-5975. This course is provided by the Texas

A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class

Mondays, October 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the naturalization

process. Free for adults; to register, call (409) 888-0062 or email Magdalena Alvarado at magdaal1@yahoo.com.

Henna Class for Adults

Saturday, October 11 at 11 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Ms. Macy Ulbricht at the library as she provides a brief history of the henna

plant, how it’s used artistically, and the artform of henna/mehndi. Attendees will also learn how to make henna

paste, draw designs on paper or their own hands, and learn how to care for these designs. To register, call (409)

643-5973 or visit the Information Desk.

Adult Anime & Manga Club (18+)

Wednesday, October 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Spend time with fellow anime and manga fans and watch adult-oriented anime together.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as

your current read(s).

Texas City Ancestry Searchers: Using Findagrave.com

Wednesday, October 15 at 1 p.m.

Historian Melodey Hauch from The Texas City Ancestry Searchers invites you to join us at Moore Memorial Public

Library on for an engaging program: “Using Findagrave.com to Compile and Share Your Family Research”.

Online Genealogy Lock-In

Friday, October 17 from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join us at the library for a statewide, collaborative Genealogy Lock-In! Come listen to

a variety of topics being discussed both in-person and virtually. To register and for more questions, please call

(409) 643-5977. This is a joint event with the Genealogy Network of Texas and other genealogy groups.

A Night with Chef Jimmy Graves

Wednesday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Spice up your night out with a fun, hands-on cooking experience! Whether you’re

looking for a unique date night idea, a night out with friends, or just want to treat yourself to something

delicious, Chef Jimmy will guide you through creating and tasting a flavorful new dish in a relaxed, welcoming

atmosphere. Come hungry and leave happy, maybe with a new favorite recipe. To register, call (409) 643-5977

or visit the Information Desk.

Small Business Success Series: Marketing Basics for the Holidays at The Chamber

Thursday, October 23 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Get your business ready for the busiest shopping season of the year! Learn about

local “Shop Local” campaigns and gain strategies for your own holiday promotions, including using REELS,

planning discounts, and creating a holiday marketing timeline. To register for this event and to stay up to date

with monthly emails, visit https://forms.office.com/g/n04JQW1ttG. Held at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber

of Commerce. Facilitated by Kristin Edwards (Texas City EDC) & Stefanie Aldrich (Chamber of Commerce).

Refreshments sponsored by AMOCO Federal Credit Union.

Adult Board Game Night

Tuesday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players?

Stop by the library on the fourth Tuesday of every month!

Computer Classes [REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977 to register]:

Basic Internet

Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to: navigate in browser; navigate in various webpages; recognize the different types of web links; and

recognize web address extensions.

Basic Email

Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to: open, reply to & compose emails; attach and send a document; create and navigate folders.

Basic Word

Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to: use the various tools in the Word toolbar; use basic keyboard shortcuts; cut, copy, and paste a

block of text; create new, save, open, and print a document.

Basic Word II

Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m.

Learn how to: use Font Group tools; use advanced Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin

spacing tool; change page layout; and use templates.

Basic Excel

Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m.

Learn basic terminology. Learn how to: create a spreadsheet; enter basic data; adjust columns/rows; add/delete

columns or rows; sort items; assign values and add numbers using tool; and save a spreadsheet.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at 1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.