Legislative Luncheon October 16

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Biennial Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, October 16, at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, located at 5222 Seawall Blvd.

This signature event offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from state lawmakers about key outcomes from the 89th Legislative Session. Featured speakers include Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen, and Representative Terri Leo-Wilson, who will share insights on recent legislative developments and their impact on our region.

“We’re honored to welcome our elected officials for a direct dialogue with Galveston’s business community,” said Gina Spagnola, President & CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Texas continues to lead the nation as the top state for business, and this luncheon gives our members a front-row seat to the policies shaping our future—from insurance reform and small business support to the growth of our port economy.”

Open to Chamber members and prospective members, the luncheon provides a unique opportunity to connect with policymakers and gain firsthand knowledge of legislative priorities affecting Galveston and the broader Gulf Coast region.

To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com (View Events Calendar). For more information, contact Robert Evans at revans@galvestonchamber.com, call (409) 763-5326.