Home NewsCommunityEventsLegislative Luncheon October 16
Events

Legislative Luncheon October 16

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Biennial Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, October 16, at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center, located at 5222 Seawall Blvd.

This signature event offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from state lawmakers about key outcomes from the 89th Legislative Session. Featured speakers include Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen, and Representative Terri Leo-Wilson, who will share insights on recent legislative developments and their impact on our region.

“We’re honored to welcome our elected officials for a direct dialogue with Galveston’s business community,” said Gina Spagnola, President & CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Texas continues to lead the nation as the top state for business, and this luncheon gives our members a front-row seat to the policies shaping our future—from insurance reform and small business support to the growth of our port economy.”

Open to Chamber members and prospective members, the luncheon provides a unique opportunity to connect with policymakers and gain firsthand knowledge of legislative priorities affecting Galveston and the broader Gulf Coast region.

To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com (View Events Calendar). For more information, contact Robert Evans at revans@galvestonchamber.com, call (409) 763-5326.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

The Masquerade Ball

October Blessed

Lions and Cigars and Cars plus a Blood Drive

Honorary Texas Navy Admirals Commissioned

The JET-PAC/Juxtapose Arts Collective are a performing arts studio/theater program in Clear...

Galveston Hosts Inaugural Pirate Celebration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper