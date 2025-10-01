All aboard for a day of fun as the Model Train Exhibitrolls into Texas City

TEXAS CITY, TX – This Saturday, you can travel all around the country without ever leaving the

Houston-Galveston area.

There are trains whirring past snow-covered mountains. Hot air balloons flying above a small town.

Eagle-eyed guests have also been known to spot some unexpected visitors in the scenes, like a T-

Rex or Santa Claus and his reindeer.

You can see it all on Saturday, Oct. 4, as the Texas City Museum hosts the Model Train Exhibit from

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is hosted in partnership with the Galveston County Model Railroad

Club, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Guests can explore elaborate landscapes, gorgeous scenery and countless trains making their way

through every terrain imaginable, as model train clubs from throughout the region create displays

in the museum and at Showboat Pavilion.

One exhibit that is always a crowd favorite is the Texas Brick Railroad, an intricate scene

constructed entirely of LEGOs. Another popular display allows kids to step into the role of

conductor, where they control the start and stop of the trains.

The Model Train Exhibit event will also include trackless train rides and access to all of the exhibits

at the Texas City Museum.

Admission is $10. Admission is free for anyone 17 or under, but children must be accompanied by

an adult.

The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street in Texas City. For more information, visit

www.texascitytx.gov.