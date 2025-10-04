Home NewsLifestyleAwardsGalveston College regent honored with statewide leadership award
Awards

Galveston College regent honored with statewide leadership award

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 30, 2025) – Galveston College Regent Raymond Lewis Jr.
was recognized with the 2025 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Community
College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT) at its annual conference in Austin.
“It is an honor to receive the Community College Association of Texas Trustees 2025
Outstanding Leadership Award,” said GC Regent Lewis Jr. “Serving as a Galveston
College regent and a CCATT member has been a rewarding experience. Through the
collaboration of Galveston College’s Board of Regents and administration, there are
many visible changes that have improved the campus as well as services for the
students and faculty. Proudly, much has been accomplished to support student
success.”
Lewis, who represents Position 4 on the GC Board of Regents, is widely recognized for
his advocacy for students, commitment to community partnerships and collaborative
leadership.
As the CCATT Board Chair in 2017-18, he helped expand collaboration with the Texas
Association of Community Colleges (TACC) and continues to serve as a trusted mentor
for many board members across the state.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas City’s 2025 Homecoming King and Queen, Antonio Cadriel and Amaiya Perez

Heart of a Champion

Miss Chinatown Houston 2025 Crowned

Smiles, Talent and Sequined Gowns

Local Chamber of Commerce Honors First Responders with Extraordinary Speaker

Galveston Central High Alums Inducted into Hall of Fame

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper