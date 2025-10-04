GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 30, 2025) – Galveston College Regent Raymond Lewis Jr.
was recognized with the 2025 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Community
College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT) at its annual conference in Austin.
“It is an honor to receive the Community College Association of Texas Trustees 2025
Outstanding Leadership Award,” said GC Regent Lewis Jr. “Serving as a Galveston
College regent and a CCATT member has been a rewarding experience. Through the
collaboration of Galveston College’s Board of Regents and administration, there are
many visible changes that have improved the campus as well as services for the
students and faculty. Proudly, much has been accomplished to support student
success.”
Lewis, who represents Position 4 on the GC Board of Regents, is widely recognized for
his advocacy for students, commitment to community partnerships and collaborative
leadership.
As the CCATT Board Chair in 2017-18, he helped expand collaboration with the Texas
Association of Community Colleges (TACC) and continues to serve as a trusted mentor
for many board members across the state.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
Galveston College regent honored with statewide leadership award
GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 30, 2025) – Galveston College Regent Raymond Lewis Jr.