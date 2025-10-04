Miss Juneteenth USA Nationals Return to the Birthplace of Juneteenth

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mark your calendars and get ready for some of the nation’s leading young ladies as they arrive in Galveston County for the sixth annual Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant. Phenomenal young women and girls from across the United States are set to shine as they vie for the national crown in their divisions. The divisions are Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Juneteenth USA.

Each of the young women heading our way has won the Miss, Jr. Miss or little Miss Juneteenth in her state pageant.

“We are excited to have the National Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant Program return to Galveston County. Miss Juneteenth Queens from several states will be here to visit the birthplace of Juneteenth and compete for the national title in three different categories,” said Sam Collins.

Miss Juneteenth USA is more than a pageant. It is, according to pageant officials, “a living tribute to the resilience of the African American experience, showcasing leadership and cultural pride in the next generation.”

Participants in the national pageant will be escorted on a tour of the birthplace of Juneteenth that will be designed to enhance their knowledge of Juneteenth.

The pageant will take place at Texas City High School at 1431 9th Ave in Texas City, Texas.

Younger girls will compete to be crowned Little Miss and Jr. Miss on Friday, October 10 from 5:30- 7:00 pm. The Miss Juneteenth USA pageant will be held Saturday, October 11 from 5:00 -8:00 pm.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit https://www.missjuneteenthusa.org/. To vote for your favorite contestant in each division, visit the Contestants page on the website.

The Miss Juneteenth USA brand is rooted in cultural education, mentorship, and leadership development. The pageant celebrates the legacy of Juneteenth while empowering young women to embrace their identities, voices and roles as leaders in their communities.