Open the Door to Your Future: Apply for Free to Texas Colleges

This October, Texans can open the door to college without paying an application fee.

Free College Application Week, made possible by Senate Bill 2231, passed earlier this year by the Texas Legislature, waives undergraduate application fees at all public colleges and universities in Texas for residents applying through Apply Texas during the second full week of October. This year, that is Oct. 13–19.

College application costs can add up, especially when students apply to multiple schools. Free College Application Week can save families hundreds of dollars, removing financial barriers and making it easier for every Texan to take the next step toward higher education. 

Finding the right college and career path is easier, too.

My Texas Future (www.mytexasfuture.org) is a free online tool created by the state that helps students explore careers, discover education and training programs that match their interests and skills, and learn about ways to pay for school. Students can start building their profiles in middle school, making the application process easier when the time comes.

Direct Admissions, accessed through My Texas Future, further streamlines the college application process. By entering basic information like GPA, class rank, and test scores, students instantly receive a personalized list of Texas public universities where they could qualify for admission—before even starting the application.

Whether you are a high school senior navigating the many Texas public universities, community colleges, and technical programs, or an adult seeking a credential to advance your career, Free College Application Week, My Texas Future, and Direct Admissions give Texas students and families powerful tools to plan for the future—and save money while doing it.

Mark your calendars, explore your options, and take advantage of these tools—your future starts this October.

