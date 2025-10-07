Home NewsCommunityRecipesToss homemade pizza with ease
Toss homemade pizza with ease

Pizza is one of the most widely enjoyed and consumed comfort foods around the world. Although it is believed to have originated in Italy, pizza can now be found in many countries across the globe. Canadians and Americans consume many pounds of pizza every year, and pizzerias are popular, successful businesses.

Sometimes it can be fun to make pizza at home where everyone gets busy kneading dough and customizing their toppings. Enjoy this “Simple Pizza Dough,” courtesy of Janie’s Mill artisanal stone-ground flours.

Simple Pizza Dough

Makes one large or 2 to 3 smaller pizzas

375 grams (3 cups) Italian Style Pizza Flour (plus extra)

250 ml (1 cup) warm water

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 grams instant dry yeast

10 grams sugar (optional)

6 grams salt

Preheat oven to 475 F.

Mix flour and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Combine water, yeast and sugar (if using) in a large mixing bowl and let sit for 5 minutes until it is foamy and bubbly.

Add the olive oil and the flour-salt mixture to the large bowl with the water-yeast mixture, and stir with a spatula until dough comes together. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Add additional flour if needed, one tablespoon at a time.

Return the dough to the bowl, cover with a kitchen towel, and let dough rise for 30 minutes if you have time. If not, simply roll the dough out to 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch thick on a well-floured surface. Form it into one or more rough circles to make your pizza(s).

Pierce the dough with a fork multiple times, add your toppings and bake on the bottom rack of the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the bottom and edges of the crust are a rich golden brown. Check your pizza often so it doesn’t get too brown.

As with all bread recipes, this pizza recipe will turn out best if you weigh your ingredients. Invest in a quality kitchen scale to get the best results.

Topping ideas: Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese creates a classic pizza, but everyone can get creative with their toppings. A pesto sauce base and grilled chicken can be tasty. Try prosciutto and basil as another option. Meat-lovers’ pizzas often contain ground sausage, pepperoni and sometimes ham. Pizza dough also can be used for dessert. Top with a “sauce” of hazelnut spread and sliced strawberries for a delicious treat. PC25A229

