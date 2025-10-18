Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cinnamon and Pixie.
This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Cinnamon and Pixie.

Meet Cinnamon (A041358) a gentle 5 year old pittie who’s been through more than any dog should. She came to us from a cruelty case with her three puppies—each one has since found a loving home. Now it’s her turn. Cinnamon is sweet, calm, and happiest when curled up on the couch next to someone she trusts. She may have had a rough start, but she’s ready for a soft place to land and a family to love her for good.

Give a big Hello to Pixie (A042069), a 2 year old female Domestic Short Hair brown tabby with white. Pixie’s coat has rich tones of brown patterned with black stripes and a small white locket on her throat. She has an elegant look and graceful demeanor – maybe she was a runway model or calendar cat in her past life. Her coat and eyes glow in the afternoon light. Pixie is a friendly girl and likes attention, playing with toys and yummy treats.  She looks for visitors and getting acquainted while waiting for her new family and forever home. Come on in and ask to meet Pixie.  She may be YOUR little Princess.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Pixie and Cinnamon will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 21st – Oct 25th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

