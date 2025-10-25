Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Spencer and Phantom.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Spencer and Phantom.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello to Spencer (A042069) is a 6 month old male Domestic Short Hair with a gorgeous classic tabby coat. He is a friendly “teenager” and loves attention. Spencer enjoys visitors and adventures in the get acquainted room, playing with toys and watching the hallway activity.  The cat tree and feather toys are favorites. About that wonderful coat – his dark brown base is swirled with black. Spencer’s face features a sweet expression, inquisitive eyes and a unique tabby “M”.  He is growing from a cute kitten into a handsome cat. Don’t miss out, saunter on in and ask to meet Spencer!    

Meet Phantom (A041991) a 5 year old Husky with a heart as big as his energy. He’s sweet, gentle, and loves to make friends with everyone he meets. He knows basic commands and comes running when you whistle for him. Full of life and curiosity, he’s always up for playtime but settles down nicely too. Phantom is ready to find a forever home where he can be loved and cherished. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Spencer and Phantom will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 28th – Nov 1st , 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper