This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Spencer and Phantom.

Give a big hello to Spencer (A042069) is a 6 month old male Domestic Short Hair with a gorgeous classic tabby coat. He is a friendly “teenager” and loves attention. Spencer enjoys visitors and adventures in the get acquainted room, playing with toys and watching the hallway activity. The cat tree and feather toys are favorites. About that wonderful coat – his dark brown base is swirled with black. Spencer’s face features a sweet expression, inquisitive eyes and a unique tabby “M”. He is growing from a cute kitten into a handsome cat. Don’t miss out, saunter on in and ask to meet Spencer!

Meet Phantom (A041991) a 5 year old Husky with a heart as big as his energy. He’s sweet, gentle, and loves to make friends with everyone he meets. He knows basic commands and comes running when you whistle for him. Full of life and curiosity, he’s always up for playtime but settles down nicely too. Phantom is ready to find a forever home where he can be loved and cherished. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Spencer and Phantom will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 28th – Nov 1st , 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.