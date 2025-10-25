Space Center Houston and Wellby Financial Present Galaxy Lights, Texas’ Largest Space-Themed Holiday Light Show

November 15, 2025, through January 4, 2026, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Space Center Houston’s Christmas tree stands proudly in front of the main entrance of the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, welcoming guests to Galaxy Lights, presented by Wellby Financial (Photo Courtesy of Space Center Houston)

HOUSTON, TEXAS (OCT. 23, 2025) — Space Center Houston, and presenting sponsor Wellby Financial, is proud to announce Galaxy Lights—Texas’ largest space-themed holiday light show, beginning November 15, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

Now in its seventh year, Galaxy Lights returns as a cherished holiday tradition at Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, and marks the beginning of a new partnership with Wellby Financial, the Official Credit Union of Space Center Houston.

With the support of Wellby Financial, Galaxy Lights delivers a unique experience that blends holiday magic with the wonders of space.

“We’re thrilled to launch this season of Galaxy Lights with our presenting sponsor, Wellby Financial, where the season of giving meets purpose,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “As the Official Credit Union of Space Center Houston, Wellby Financial has long supported the NASA Johnson Space Center community, and this official partnership is a natural extension of our mission of bringing people and space closer together.”

“Wellby Financial’s legacy is rooted in Houston’s spirit of exploration. We believe wonder and discovery inspire new possibilities and help people prosper,” said Marty Pell, president and CEO of Wellby Financial. “As the proud Official Credit Union of Space Center Houston, we’re honored to help bring Galaxy Lights to life for our community. Galaxy Lights is more than a holiday tradition—it’s a celebration of innovation and Houston’s unique history. We’re excited to partner with Space Center Houston to illuminate the path for families, dreamers, and future explorers, and to create lasting memories in the heart of our city.”

At Galaxy Lights, guests can snap the perfect photo of our Apollo-themed lantern activations and take a stellar walk under the stars through our 200-foot LED light tunnel and our 30-foot light display of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Other highlights include LED swings under the 747 Boeing aircraft; a historic flown artifact permanently exhibited at Independence Plaza, right above the launch pad. Plus, guests will enjoy our crystal fireworks show that features an epic playlist, a 40-foot-tall and 100-foot-long shooting star light display, and daily screenings of the original film “Holidays in Space.”

A glowing lunar lander replica lantern lights up the night amongst guests at Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights, presented by Wellby Financial (Photo Courtesy of Space Center Houston)

Conclude your Galaxy Lights experience by gathering around our complimentary fire pit stations, enjoying delicious hot cocoa and s’mores, or grab a can of the new Starbase brew, Go for Launch. It’s the perfect ending to a magical night of holiday fun in space for all ages.

To purchase Galaxy Lights tickets, please visit Galaxy Lights, presented by Wellby Financial.

Galaxy Lights Operating Hours

Galaxy Lights on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Galaxy Lights Low Sensory Night on Nov. 20, 2025, and Jan. 5, 2026

Note: Low Sensory Night is designed for guests who prefer a quieter, less stimulating experience

Galaxy Lights on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Galaxy Lights Closed on the Following Dates

Monday, Nov. 17 – Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025

About Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston’s shared purpose is to bring people and space closer together. Over 1.3 million visitors and more than 250,000 students and educators visit each year to connect with the significance of space exploration to pursue a path in STEM or follow along as incredible feats of human spaceflight continue to make new discoveries. Space Center Houston is owned by the Manned Space Flight Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and generates an annual $118M economic impact to the Greater Houston area. Space Center Houston is a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, and a Certified Autism Center. Learn more at spacecenter.org.

About Wellby Financial

Wellby Financial is a nationally ranked, member-owned credit union proudly serving Greater Houston. Wellby was originally established in 1961 to serve the employees and families of NASA Johnson Space Center. The organization has grown into one of the largest credit unions in Houston, serving more than 125,000 members with 22 branches and more than $2.66 billion in assets. Wellby is ranked one of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek and the Best Overall Among Banks and Credit Unions in Texas by Money.com. Additionally, Wellby is a USA TODAY and Houston Chronicle Top Workplace and additionally received a Culture Excellence Award for Employee Appreciation. Membership is open to those who live or work in the City of Houston or any city within Galveston County, are an immediate family member of an existing Wellby Financial member, work for a company or organization that partners with Wellby Financial, or join the American Consumer Council (ACC), a non-profit dedicated to consumer education and financial literacy. For more information, visit wellbyfinancial.com.