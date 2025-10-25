Home EducationCollege of the Mainland Helps Students Get Ahead in High School and Go Further in College
Education

College of the Mainland Helps Students Get Ahead in High School and Go Further in College

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) is hosting the COM Dual Credit Advantage & The Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Information Session on Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the COM Conference Center. Students and families will learn how to earn early college credits through COM’s Dual Credit and Collegiate High School (CHS) programs. 

At the event, attendees will receive information about how students can simultaneously graduate high school with a diploma and associate degree through our CHS program and earn both college credit and high school credits for classes in our Dual Credit program. 

Guests will also learn about the Financial Aid for Swift Transfer (FAST) program, which allows qualified low-income students to take free college courses and how eligible students can attend COM tuition-free for up to two years after high school with the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship.

“Expanding affordability and access to higher education for our community is a cornerstone of COM’s mission,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Michelle Brezina. “Programs like Dual Credit and Collegiate High School jump-start our students’ college education and supporting programs like FAST and the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship make it even more affordable for them to do so.”

Attendees will learn about course offerings, financial aid options and have their questions answered as they hear first-hand experiences from a panel of current COM dual credit and CHS students and faculty.

COM’s dual credit and collegiate high school programs allow students to save time and money, acquire skills to become job-ready lifelong learners, access college support services and ease their transition from high school to college.

Photo: Graphic advertising the Nov. 4 Dual Credit Advantage Information Session

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Community Meets New COM President Dr. Brewer at Culinary Showcase

College of the Mainland Supports Transfer Student Success in Partnership with University...

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM TEXAS CITY FRIENDSOF MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY

Open the Door to Your Future: Apply for Free to Texas Colleges

Galveston College Theatre presents‘ Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa’

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY OCTOBER 2025 EVENTS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper