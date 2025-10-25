College of the Mainland Helps Students Get Ahead in High School and Go Further in College

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) is hosting the COM Dual Credit Advantage & The Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Information Session on Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the COM Conference Center. Students and families will learn how to earn early college credits through COM’s Dual Credit and Collegiate High School (CHS) programs.

At the event, attendees will receive information about how students can simultaneously graduate high school with a diploma and associate degree through our CHS program and earn both college credit and high school credits for classes in our Dual Credit program.

Guests will also learn about the Financial Aid for Swift Transfer (FAST) program, which allows qualified low-income students to take free college courses and how eligible students can attend COM tuition-free for up to two years after high school with the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship.

“Expanding affordability and access to higher education for our community is a cornerstone of COM’s mission,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Michelle Brezina. “Programs like Dual Credit and Collegiate High School jump-start our students’ college education and supporting programs like FAST and the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship make it even more affordable for them to do so.”

Attendees will learn about course offerings, financial aid options and have their questions answered as they hear first-hand experiences from a panel of current COM dual credit and CHS students and faculty.

COM’s dual credit and collegiate high school programs allow students to save time and money, acquire skills to become job-ready lifelong learners, access college support services and ease their transition from high school to college.

Photo: Graphic advertising the Nov. 4 Dual Credit Advantage Information Session

