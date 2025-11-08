Small Business Success Series – How to Do Business with the Port

Home NewsBusinessSmall Business Success Series – How to Do Business with the Port
11/18/2025
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 9th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
 
Join us for an informative session designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs learn how to connect with Port Houston. Discover the Port’s role in the region, explore upcoming procurement opportunities, and gain valuable insight into how your business can engage and benefit from working with the Port.
Highlights:
Learn about Port Houston’s mission, operations, and economic impact in our region
Explore the Small/Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (S\MWBE) Initiative and its benefits
Understand how to navigate procurement opportunities with Port Houston
Ask questions directly to the Strategic Sourcing team
This session is ideal for small business owners, contractors, and entrepreneurs interested in expanding their reach and building successful partnerships with Port Houston.
 
Presenter:
Davien Moran, Strategic Sourcing Coordinator, Port Houston
 
Refreshments sponsored by Frost Bank.

