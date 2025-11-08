Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center’s Pets of the week are Sparky and Purfessor  .
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center’s Pets of the week are Sparky and Purfessor  .

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Sparky (A038844)!! He is a sweet, dog friendly and kid friendly boy who is looking for his forever home. He’s a snorty piggy when excited and loves to play fetch. He has been waiting for his new family since October 2024 and just needs an opportunity to shine. Once he attaches to you, you are his forever and he will love you unconditionally!

Say Hi to Purrfessor (A042190), a five-year-old Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat. Purrfessor arrived in less than top condition, life on the streets can be tough. He grows more handsome by the day with his striking bi-color pattern, white whiskers and lemon-lime eyes. Purrfessor’s credentials include: expert greeter, awesome stretcher, volunteer firefighter and a degree in purrology.  Out-going, friendly and good-looking – Purrfessor has it all except the family and home he is waiting for. Come on in, get acquainted and see if he is your match.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

 Purfessor and  Sparky  will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 11th – Nov 15th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper