This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center’s Pets of the week are Sparky and Purfessor  .

Meet Sparky (A038844)!! He is a sweet, dog friendly and kid friendly boy who is looking for his forever home. He’s a snorty piggy when excited and loves to play fetch. He has been waiting for his new family since October 2024 and just needs an opportunity to shine. Once he attaches to you, you are his forever and he will love you unconditionally!

Say Hi to Purrfessor (A042190), a five-year-old Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat. Purrfessor arrived in less than top condition, life on the streets can be tough. He grows more handsome by the day with his striking bi-color pattern, white whiskers and lemon-lime eyes. Purrfessor’s credentials include: expert greeter, awesome stretcher, volunteer firefighter and a degree in purrology. Out-going, friendly and good-looking – Purrfessor has it all except the family and home he is waiting for. Come on in, get acquainted and see if he is your match.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Purfessor and Sparky will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 11th – Nov 15th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.