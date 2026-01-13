Home NewsCommunityRecipesA hot breakfast for relaxed weekend mornings
A hot breakfast for relaxed weekend mornings

A hot breakfast can be just what the doctor ordered on weekends. Weekday mornings might be too hectic to whip up a hot breakfast, but that’s often not the case come Saturday and Sunday. For those with time to cook breakfast over the weekend, this recipe for a “Peasant Omelet” from Lines+Angles is delicious and simple to prepare.

Peasant Omelet

Makes 1 serving

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small potato, peeled and chopped into small pieces

1 clove minced garlic, peeled and minced

2 slices cooked ham, cut into bite-size pieces

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons milk

3 fresh eggs

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pickle, sliced lengthwise (optional)

1. Heat the oil in a skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chopped potatoes and saute until almost fork tender. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the potatoes are tender. Add ham and fresh parsley, stirring until heated through. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

2. Melt butter in an omelet pan or saute pan. Beat milk and eggs together. Pour egg mixture into the omelet pan. Cook over medium heat, gently move the eggs by sliding a spatula under the eggs, to promote even cooking. Cook until eggs are set.

3. Slide cooked omelet onto plate. Season with freshly ground black pepper and top with potato and ham mixture. Garnish with fresh parsley and sliced pickle. Serve immediately.

