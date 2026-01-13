Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Detains Fifty Illegal Aliens in Raids Throughout the Houston Area
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Detains Fifty Illegal Aliens in Raids Throughout the Houston Area

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Investigation Division recently detained fifty illegal aliens during continued operational activity in the Houston metropolitan area and turned them over to federal authorities for deportation proceedings.

“Texas has been invaded by foreign illegals who rob Americans of their safety and opportunity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under the corrupt Biden Administration, tens of millions of aliens flooded our country and brought disaster, disease, and crime. Alongside the Trump Administration, my office helps round up these criminals and send them back to where they came from. My message to the illegal aliens who’ve invaded our country and are now detained is simple: Adios!”

The Texas Office of the Attorney General’s (“OAG”) Criminal Investigation Division recently conducted raids throughout the greater Houston area at locations and businesses known to promote or be connected with criminal activity. These operations led to the detention of fifty illegal aliens, who were then turned over to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”).

Attorney General Paxton became the first Texas law enforcement entity during President Donald Trump’s second term to sign a 287(g) agreement, which enabled the Office of the Attorney General to formally assist with and facilitate the mass deportation of illegal aliens.

The OAG is continuing to work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to hunt down, detain, and deport illegal aliens in order to make America safe again.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Democrats Talarico, Crockett set first debate

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Agreement with Crest Toothpaste Manufacturer to...

Texas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Win by Stopping Samsung from Using...

Deadline for Timely Payment of 2025 Property Taxes!

Weber Secures $30m for Texas Coast in House Bill

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper