‘Built for All Students’: Galveston Celebrates New Ball High School

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The newest Ball High School is open for students and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Monday.

Black students were not allowed to attend the old “new” Ball High School, which is located across the street from the newest Ball High School when it first opened. Black students attended Central High School. Integration began in 1968, and Central High School students were admitted into Ball High School.

Black students were also not allowed to attend the original Ball High School, which was at 21st and Avenue H and built in 1884. The building sustained damage during the Great Storm of 1900 and was repaired for use to continue until it was demolished.

Central High School started in a rented space at 16th Street and Avenue L and moved to another rented space at 15th Street and Avenue N. In 1893, the school moved into what is now Old Central Cultural Center, a building designed by Nicholas Clayton. It is in the 2600 block of Avenue M.

In 1954, two new high schools were built for Galveston students. The Central High School building, located at 1304 Sealy Avenue, currently serves as GISD’s middle school campus.

“This is the first public high school in Galveston built for all students,” said President of GISD Board of Trustees Anthony Brown.

While the guests applauded student and civic leaders and representatives of the builders and the designers, the sole speaker who received a standing ovation before she had even completed her last sentence was 1954 alumna Lou Graves McBeth.

Before sharing her speech, she acknowledged some of her fellow 1954 alumni who were in attendance, then she began her inspirational speech.

Her speech skillfully wove together the building’s history with the political and cultural changes that swept the nation—touching on the peace and love era and other transformative moments—all delivered with remarkable grace. Her speech began with her speaking of the 1884 building, which had no air conditioning and a small basement cafeteria.

She spoke of the 1954 building as being the newest in technology of the times, even including a swimming pool.

She reminisced about the fashion trends of mid-’50s high school students.

“It’s been 72 years since we walked the halls of the new building in our penny loafers and poodle skirts—no slacks for the girls. The boys were in Levi jeans with cuffs rolled up,” said Graves McBeth.

She spoke of the positions throughout society that Ball High alumni have held and continue to hold.

“Thank you for letting me represent the class of 1954,” were the words she ended on as the crowd rose with thunderous applause.

The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting from the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

We will have a future article with more information on the new building.