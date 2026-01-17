Remembering Whitney Paul: From Ball High to the NFL

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Born in Galveston on October 9, 1953, Whitney Paul led a life that brought honor and fame to his hometown. His life ended on December 3, 2025, at MD Anderson in Houston.

A 1972 graduate of Ball High, Whitney Paul is an athlete whose name is forever part of the history of Ball High School and the city of Galveston. He was inducted into the Galveston School District Hall of Honor in 2025.

Whitney was part of the first class at Ball High School to graduate from a fully integrated four years of high school. Ball High School had been closed to Black students until 1968.

While attending Ball High School, Whitney excelled in several athletic arenas, including track and field. He set a discus record in 1972 that remained unbroken for 26 years. His first throw was 170 feet. A year later, his record-setting throw was 200 feet. Monica Banks Netherly, a lifelong friend, remembered how he improved his distance. “Whitney read a book about the proper way to throw a discus written by an Olympic champion. He studied that book and practiced and then set his famous record,” she shared.

Earning both track and field scholarships, Whitney attended the University of Colorado. He was recruited for the Olympics before he went to play with the pros. His NFL career took him to the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints as a defensive end and linebacker. “Whitey was a quiet person, and he was a hero, and we need to celebrate our heroes,” said Clyde Drexler, a former NBA basketball player, who remembers weight training with Whitney. “He never drank; he worked out every single day. I learned good workout habits from training with him.”

His memorial last Friday was held at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. Tables were decorated with NFL footballs and NFL football helmets which had once been part of Whitney’s life. Each of the footballs was considered a “game ball” given by a coach after an NFL game to the player who had an outstanding performance.

The service was both a celebration of his life and an honor to his character and accomplishments. Friends, colleagues, and family attended and spoke. He was described as humble, disciplined, competitive, a best friend, and a kind soul. His work ethic and his teamwork were highlighted by lifelong friend and fellow athlete David O’Neal, Galveston ISD trustee.

Mike Holmes, president of the Houston NFL alumni organization, fixed his gaze on Whitney’s surviving sister, Peggy Ann Paul, as he said, “The NFL sends their condolences to the Paul family, and we are all very proud of him.”

Peggy Ann Paul shared her memories of growing up with her brother. She described his kind spirit and his discipline as being inspirational for her. She also spoke of their competitiveness as siblings.

Many of his fellow ’72 grads attended his memorial and responded through their applause and the occasional word of agreement as each guest speaker spoke of their friend and classmate. Reverend Michael Merritte officiated, and musical selections were provided by John Cooks, Lawrence Thomas, and John Brown.