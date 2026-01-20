Dickinson alum Canon Boone was granted an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to return to Mississippi State. Boone started all 12 games for the Bulldogs during the 2025 season.
Dickinson alum Canon Boone was granted an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to return to Mississippi State. Boone started all 12 games for the Bulldogs during the 2025 season.
