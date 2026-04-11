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VANISHING MAN – GUEST COLUMN

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By Carol J. Rhodes
Little by little, his presence diminished. His stature, his mind, his ability to converse, his steps. It began with his handwriting becoming smaller and almost unreadable, progressing to the inability to tie a fishing knot, dial a phone, drive a car.
Doctors said he was simply depressed, and ordered more Paxil, but never performed the tests that would have told the truth. Year after year he saw the same prominent doctor who finally conceded he might be suffering from “a little dementia.” Finally an orthopedic surgeon who he consulted for back pain asked how long he had had Parkinson’s. It was the first time he had heard that word as it might pertain to him. A visit to another neurologist confirmed he had,Parkinson’s and prescribed medications he should have already been taking to help stem the progression. Just a year later my precious husband of forty-six years left me, and the world, to mourn.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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