VANISHING MAN – GUEST COLUMN

By Carol J. Rhodes

Little by little, his presence diminished. His stature, his mind, his ability to converse, his steps. It began with his handwriting becoming smaller and almost unreadable, progressing to the inability to tie a fishing knot, dial a phone, drive a car.

Doctors said he was simply depressed, and ordered more Paxil, but never performed the tests that would have told the truth. Year after year he saw the same prominent doctor who finally conceded he might be suffering from “a little dementia.” Finally an orthopedic surgeon who he consulted for back pain asked how long he had had Parkinson’s. It was the first time he had heard that word as it might pertain to him. A visit to another neurologist confirmed he had,Parkinson’s and prescribed medications he should have already been taking to help stem the progression. Just a year later my precious husband of forty-six years left me, and the world, to mourn.