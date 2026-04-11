Time to Unpack for Astros

After a trip through Colorado, Sacramento, and Seattle, the Astros finally return home on Tuesday for a brief homestand that welcomes the Rockies and Cardinals to Daikin Park.

Sunday: The Astros continue their series at the Mariners at 3:10 PM, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show.

The Rockets close out the regular season at home against the Grizzlies at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros conclude their four-game set at the Mariners at 3:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The softball schedule starts at 5 PM with Hitchcock at Boling, followed at 6:30 PM by La Porte at Ball, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Friendswood at Angleton, and Texas City at Santa Fe.

On the baseball docket, Friendswood at Ball, Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Hempstead at Hitchcock, and Danbury at Texas City each begin at 6 PM. Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Deer Park, and La Porte at Santa Fe start at 7 PM.

Home awaits the Astros as they open a series against the Rockies at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.