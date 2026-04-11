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Time to Unpack for Astros

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

After a trip through Colorado, Sacramento, and Seattle, the Astros finally return home on Tuesday for a brief homestand that welcomes the Rockies and Cardinals to Daikin Park. 

Sunday: The Astros continue their series at the Mariners at 3:10 PM, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show.

The Rockets close out the regular season at home against the Grizzlies at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show. 

Monday: The Astros conclude their four-game set at the Mariners at 3:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Tuesday: The softball schedule starts at 5 PM with Hitchcock at Boling, followed at 6:30 PM by La Porte at Ball, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Friendswood at Angleton, and Texas City at Santa Fe.

On the baseball docket, Friendswood at Ball, Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Hempstead at Hitchcock, and Danbury at Texas City each begin at 6 PM. Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Deer Park, and La Porte at Santa Fe start at 7 PM.

Home awaits the Astros as they open a series against the Rockies at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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