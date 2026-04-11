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Your Vote, Your Island: Galveston Election Forums Recap

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston Mayoral Candidates William Boike, John Paul Listowski and Marie Robb were on stage for a public debate on Thursday. The debate was livestreamed on I45NOW for those who could not attend. 

There was a lot of attention placed on the Port of Galveston and tourism. All three candidates want to continue to strengthen the progress of city hall getting along with the Parks Board and the Wharves Board. The three candidates expressed confidence in the current executive directors of the Port and the Parks Board. 

The three differed on their opinion of the current city administration. 

“We have to lower taxes; too many people are leaving the island, which means the current administration is not working,” said Boike. 

“We will work with the current administration,” said Listowski. He commented that the current administration has done a great job since Hurricane Ike and for a while at least he would continue to work with the same. Listowski is a former city council member and served for six years. 

“We don’t have a budget issue, we have a management issue,” said Robb. She spoke of the detailed budget studies she had championed as a member of the city council. Robb has served a total of 8 years on the city council and is termed out of her current position representing District 6. 

The debate was hosted by The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with LULAC Council 151 and Youth Council 12, The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and the League of Women Voters. 

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce also hosted two evenings of City Council Candidate Forums in partnership with LULAC Council 151 and Youth Council 12, The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and the League of Women Voters.

Tuesday evening candidates for districts 1, 2, and 3 spoke to a standing room only crowd at The Elks Club. 

Candidates for Galveston City Council District 1 are Sharon Lewis, Gerald Wilson and Tarris L. Woods. District 2 candidates are Luke Bohlman and Jeffrey L. Taylor. District 3 candidates are Raymond Arce and Bob Brown.

District 1 candidates all agreed no more parking lots are needed in their district. 

Wednesday evening’s forum with candidates for districts 4, 5 and 6 was held at Galveston Urban Ministries and was attended by many residents. 

There is only one candidate for District 4, Alex Porretto. This is a sharp contrast to Districts 5 and 6, which have a combined total of 9 candidates. 

District 5 candidates are Michael Niebuhr, Beau Rawlins and Charlie Worthen. District 6 candidates are George R. Guajardo, Jason Hardcastle, Scott Hickman, Shane McKinney and Daryl Williams.

The evening forums were free to the public; however, the debate was a private event, but everyone was and continues to be invited to watch each event on i45NOW.

Early election starts on April 20th and ends on April 28, election day is May 2nd

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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