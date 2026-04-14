SKILLED TRADES: THE NEW SAFE HAVEN

By Jason Delgado

FYI: Jason Delgado welds.

A friend called yesterday, asking if by chance I was once a welder. He explained that in talking about my political campaign, someone told him “yeah, I know him – I used to weld with Jason”. To which he responded, “bro, you got the wrong guy – Jason Delgado does not weld, he is not a welder”. Plot spoiler: before graduating from college, I was a welder.

Our world is changing rapidly and dramatically. Artificial intelligence has improved in quality so much in just the last 90 days that the world is now moving at high speed to embrace the automation AI offers. Traditionally safe, solid, white-collar careers are being disrupted.

AI-driven job displacement is concentrated in the college-educated: computer programmers, accountants, lawyers, marketing professionals. Long revered as paths to financial success and security, these and other four-year degree professions seem at risk.

All is not lost. Two key upsides to focus on: ( 1 ) the potential that AI increases the demand for the aforementioned careers; and ( 2 ) the safe haven of skilled trades.

Regarding the first, there’s a concept called the “lump of labor fallacy” which is the mistaken belief that there is a fixed, finite amount of work (a “lump”) in the economy. If more people work, or if technology replaces workers, there will be fewer jobs for others. History proves that in reality, technology creates new jobs as it develops. Consider the sewing machine. Rather than creating mass unemployment, the sewing machine created a booming demand for ready-made clothing. The printing press created a new – global – publishing industry (books, newspapers). Growth, innovation, and population increase lead to higher demand for goods and services, creating more work, not less. AI may increase the need for accountants, lawyers, computer programmers.

Second, what is not in doubt is the demand for skilled trades. I learned to weld while working at Trey Industries in the 1990s, post high school, as a means of paying for college. I worked alongside lots of structural welders (tank bottoms & pontoons), I fitted for pipe welders and TIG welders, and I still weld today. All three of our sons were taught to weld in their early teens. They were also taught HVAC. And to build engines- dirt bikes first, then 6, 7, 18-liter diesel engines. None of these things are under threat by AI.

Skilled trades paid for my college and enable all three of my sons to make excellent money in their late teens/early twenties. This makes me passionate about the trades – for my household, for our community. COM & local industry are doing great things-providing a path to prosperous careers in Process Technology, Welding, Pipefitting, & HVAC-each a safe haven from AI. Ensuring that Texas City continues to be open for business –attracting new investment, growth, expansion – is the City Commission’s job.

