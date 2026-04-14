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SKILLED TRADES: THE NEW SAFE HAVEN

by Publisher
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By Jason Delgado

FYI: Jason Delgado welds.

A friend called yesterday, asking if by chance I was once a welder. He explained that in talking about my political campaign, someone told him “yeah, I know him – I used to weld with Jason”. To which he responded, “bro, you got the wrong guy – Jason Delgado does not weld, he is not a welder”. Plot spoiler: before graduating from college, I was a welder.

Our world is changing rapidly and dramatically. Artificial intelligence has improved in quality so much in just the last 90 days that the world is now moving at high speed to embrace the automation AI offers. Traditionally safe, solid, white-collar careers are being disrupted.

AI-driven job displacement is concentrated in the college-educated: computer programmers, accountants, lawyers, marketing professionals. Long revered as paths to financial success and security, these and other four-year degree professions seem at risk. 

All is not lost. Two key upsides to focus on: ( 1 ) the potential that AI increases the demand for the aforementioned careers; and ( 2 ) the safe haven of skilled trades. 

Regarding the first, there’s a concept called the “lump of labor fallacy” which is the mistaken belief that there is a fixed, finite amount of work (a “lump”) in the economy. If more people work, or if technology replaces workers, there will be fewer jobs for others. History proves that in reality, technology creates new jobs as it develops. Consider the sewing machine. Rather than creating mass unemployment, the sewing machine created a booming demand for ready-made clothing. The printing press created a new – global – publishing industry (books, newspapers).  Growth, innovation, and population increase lead to higher demand for goods and services, creating more work, not less. AI may increase the need for accountants, lawyers, computer programmers.

Second, what is not in doubt is the demand for skilled trades. I learned to weld while working at Trey Industries in the 1990s, post high school, as a means of paying for college. I worked alongside lots of structural welders (tank bottoms & pontoons), I fitted for pipe welders and TIG welders, and I still weld today. All three of our sons were taught to weld in their early teens. They were also taught HVAC. And to build engines- dirt bikes first, then 6, 7, 18-liter diesel engines. None of these things are under threat by AI.

Skilled trades paid for my college and enable all three of my sons to make excellent money in their late teens/early twenties. This makes me passionate about the trades – for my household, for our community.  COM & local industry are doing great things-providing a path to prosperous careers in Process Technology, Welding, Pipefitting, & HVAC-each a safe haven from AI. Ensuring that Texas City continues to be open for business –attracting new investment, growth, expansion – is the City Commission’s job. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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